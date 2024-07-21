Juarez City.- This Sunday, starting at 11:00 in the morning, elections will be held in the Ejido Zaragoza to renew its ejidal presidency.

The election will be between two lists headed by Teresa Gómez and Porfirio Silva and only around 100 ejidatarios will have the right to vote.

The internal selection process will be held at the facilities of the Ejidal Hall in El Sauzal, through an ejidal assembly and, according to the agenda, first the attendance list will be taken, then the legal quorum will be verified and the assembly will be installed.

Next will be the election of the president, secretary of minutes and scrutineers of the assembly; the registration of the lists to integrate the ejidal commissioner and the surveillance council. Once the body in charge of the process is installed, the election of the representative bodies, ejidal commissioner and surveillance council will be held.

In the afternoon, after the votes have been cast, the request for registration of the minutes of the meeting at the National Agrarian Registry and the closing of the meeting will be made.

The entire process is expected to be completed around 2:00 p.m.

The current president of the Ejido Zaragoza is Raymundo Maldonado Valadez.