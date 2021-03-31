Minetras we can already enjoy Narita Boy In the successful Microsoft service, in a few hours the month of March will end, giving way to an interesting month of April where we hope to enjoy and witness the arrival of new games to Xbox Game Pass. Although, anticipating by a few hours the first news that this new month of the year has brought us, from SomosXbox we can affirm with total security that April’s new Games With Gold are now available. But this is not all, since Today they leave Xbox Game Pass Journey to the Savage Planet and 2 other games.

Many of you will like that some of these titles that we show you below are no longer accessible to Game Pass members either on PC or Console, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them only they are accessible for one season. Therefore, take advantage of these great games like Journey to the Savage Planet since today they leave Xbox Game Pass at 0:00 (Spanish time). We remind you that through the Microsoft Store You can use the membership discount to get any of these games with up to 20% discount as long as they are still in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

All Xbox Game Pass games

Journey to the Savage Planet – Xbox Console Game Pass

WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! You are the new recruit for Kindred Aerospace, the fourth best interstellar space exploration company. Your job at Kindred Aerospace, the 4th Best Space Exploration Company, will be to find out if planet ARY-26 is habitable for humans. You may lack the necessary equipment and experience, but nothing happens!

Hyperdot – Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC

HyperDot is a minimal action arcade masterpiece with one rule: dodge everything. Evade enemies and test your skills in more than 100 attempts in campaign mode, beat your friends in multiplayer battles or create custom challenges with the level editor.

Machinarium – Xbox Game Pass PC

Machinarium is the acclaimed indie adventure developed by the creators of Samorost and Botanicula. Help Josef the robot save his girlfriend Berta, kidnapped by the Black Hat Brotherhood.