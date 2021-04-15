While we can already enjoy NHL 21 on Xbox Game Pass thanks to EA PlayIn a few hours, several games that are available in the catalog of Microsoft’s successful subscription service will have to say goodbye, if not forever, at least for a long time until one of them can be back. While we wait for Redmond to announce the second batch of new games for Xbox Game Pass in April, today they are abandoning Xbox Game Pass Deliver Us The Moon and 2 other games in addition to these. 7 EA Play games that will also be removed from the service.

Many of you will like that some of these titles that we show you below are no longer accessible to Game Pass members either on Xbox or PC, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them only they are accessible for one season. Therefore, take advantage of these great games since today they leave Xbox Game Pass at 0:00 (Spanish time). You already know that you can use through the Microsoft Store the membership discount to get any of these games with up to 20% discount as long as they are still in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

All Xbox Game Pass games

Deliver Us The Moon – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in the near apocalyptic future in which the Earth’s natural resources have been depleted. A lunar colony that provided a vital energy supply has ceased communications. They have sent an astronaut alone to the Moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save humanity or will you fall into oblivion in the dark abyss of space?

Roboto Cat – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

Jump into the cozy interior of your armored mecca and embark on a perilous journey through an alien underworld full of cranky creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant attempt to save your captain, who has been stranded after his spaceship crashed. Tip-toe the pleasant confines of your technological marvel and follow your feline instincts through narrow tunnels and mysterious pipelines to find new weapons and equipment. A great adventure awaits the most curious cats in Gato Roboto!

Wargroove – Xbox Game Pass Console and PC

Take to the battlefield with Wargroove, a strategy game for up to 4 players! Choose your commander and kill your rivals in this turn-based war. Design and share your own maps, scenes and campaigns thanks to easy editors and comprehensive customization tools.