Angostura, Sinaloa.- With a good response from the citizens, the elections for municipal trustees, commissioners and civic committees of the municipality of Angostura and all its syndicates, assured councilor Fernanda Gómez, in charge of the Elections Commission of the coastal municipality.

He reported that La Reforma is the syndicate with the largest number of voters so far and everything has gone well, it is estimated that the same number of voters will be registered as in the last elections, so that approximately eight thousand ballots were delivered, which were distributed in the corresponding boxes.

The aspiring municipal trustee add up to a number of 28 candidates, of which four belong to the Alhuey syndicate, two from La Ilama, two from Campo Plata, three from Costa Azul, three from Leopoldo Sánchez Félix, five belong to La Reforma, six in Palmitas and three in the community of Chinitos.

Good response in the election process in the unions of Angostura. Photo: Daniel Ayala/ Debate

The councilor highlighted that during the installation of the booths some details were raised with the issue of furniture, since the authorities of some syndicates provided it after the agreed time, however, most of the booths were opened on time.

“The latest time in which a box was opened was at 08:45 in the morning, while other boxes were opened even after 7:00 a.m.,” said the councilor.

Citizens are waiting for the results of the election, which will be announced around 7:00 p.m., considering the time it takes to count the ballots after closing the polls at 5:00 p.m.