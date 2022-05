Choix, Sinaloa.- Starting at 4:00 in the afternoon of this day, the municipal DIF and the Choix City Council they will celebrate all the moms for their day with live music, gifts and many surprises.

Mayor Amalia Gastélum Barraza invited all women to join this celebration that will take place in the Hernando Ramos auditorium.

Read more: They point out that CFE unnecessarily felled trees in Sufragio, El Fuerte