If after seeing “The house of the dragon” in hbomax, “Rick and Morty” was your perfect plan to close your Sundays, we have bad news: today the final episode of “House of the dragon” comes out, so chapter 7 of season 6 of the animated series will not be released. Yes, as you read, the Adult Swim production created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon has suspended its broadcasts, but not before releasing a promotional trailer.

The announcement of this hiatus was made through the program’s social networks; however, a reason for the absence was not mentioned. Even so, everything indicates that it is something common with the show, as reported by the Screen Rant portal, whose article explains that this situation has happened with previous seasons.

But when will broadcasts resume? Next, we tell you more details.

“Rick and Morty 6” has released a trailer before announcing its hiatus. When will he come back? Photo: Adult Swim

When does season 6, episode 7 of “Rick and Morty” premiere?

Episode 7 of season 6 of “Rick and Morty” can be seen on HBO Max on November 20 . As for the time of its launch, no change is expected. In that sense, here we leave you schedules, according to your country.

Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay and Chile: 12:00 am the next day.

Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” will have a total of 10 episodes. Photo: HBO Max

“Rick and Morty”: what is season 6 about?

“Rick and Morty are back. We pick up the story where we left off, worse than it seemed and with our luck down. Will they be able to recover to live more adventures? Or will they be swept away in an ocean of urine? Who knows? Family! Intrigue! A group of dinosaurs! More pee! Another unmissable season of your favorite series”, indicates the official synopsis.