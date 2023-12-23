“There is nothing more important”: the gesture of Davide Za, a young entrepreneur from Lecce, goes viral and receives many compliments

It is a beautiful and sweet episode that happened last Wednesday in Maglie, in the province of Lecce. Davide Za, a furniture entrepreneur, closed his shop and left a note explaining that he was taking a break to attend his 9-year-old son's Christmas play. The customers' reactions left him speechless.

In an increasingly frenetic world, where everyone is going a thousand miles per hour, lose sight what's really important it's a serious risk you run.

Davide Za, young man and entrepreneur from Jerseysin the province of Lecce, on Wednesday gave, perhaps even a little unconsciously, a invaluable teaching to all.

Davide Za manages the namesake furniture factory in his city and his work commitments are always numerous. On Wednesday, however, she wanted it stop everything and take a few hours for something really important, there his son's Christmas play.

In a hurry he wrote a ticket, hung it outside the shop, took a photo of it and also published it on social media. On it it was written:

This afternoon the shop will open after 6pm, because I will be listening to my son's Christmas carols. I understand the period and the discomfort but today there is nothing more important. I know you will understand. Merry Christmas

The reaction to Davide Za's note

In a short time the man's gesture became viral. The customers didn't get annoyed at all but, in fact, they did a myriad of Well doneemphasizing the importance of family and children.

He wasn't expecting one reaction like that, David. “I just wanted to warn customers and give them an explanation in case they found the shop closed. Many people, even strangers, contacted me, telling me they appreciated what I did“: he explained to Fanpage.it.

A beautiful surprise for Davide's child, who did not expect his father to also be present at the performance.

The entrepreneur, interviewed by several newspapers, explained that the importance Of these moments is huge and also cares that its employees take time to cultivate affection.