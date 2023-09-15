The Foreign Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Riyad al-Maliki, ends a week of meetings in Colombia today. The diplomat arrived in the country on Monday to hold a five-day agenda that included meetings with President Gustavo Petro, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, and other high-level Colombian officials.

This Thursday, four bilateral cooperation agreements were signed in the Foreign Ministry in a visit with a strong symbolic content. On the one hand, on Wednesday a street was inaugurated in Bogotá that became an icon of this approach.

This is Calle 86 with Carrera 7, in front of the Liceo Francés, which was renamed the State of Palestine after the approval of the Council of Bogotá and represents the recognition of Palestine as a State by Colombia.

This added to the fact that the chancellor’s visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Oslo Accords, signed on September 13, 1993, in Washington, and which sought to lay the foundations for a lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, Al-Maliki stated in this regard that three decades later “it has not been possible to move forward in this process.”

Riyad al-Malik, Palestinian Foreign Minister. Photo: CESAR MELGAREJO. TIME

Do you see greater support for the Palestinian cause in Gustavo Petro’s government?

I think so, it must be admitted, it is a fact. Gustavo Petro’s government has modified relations between Colombia and Palestine. He has shown solidarity and sympathy and gave instructions for Colombia to also support Palestine when the need exists. For us it is something to be grateful for. We feel that today there is more possibility of improving the relationship between Colombia and Palestine.

In what areas of cooperation did you advance?

For the first time in our bilateral relationship, we signed four agreements: political consultation, technical cooperation, diplomatic visa exemption and academic cooperation. President Petro has an invitation to visit Palestine, I hope he can soon.

This week marked 30 years of the Oslo agreement, what remains of those agreements today?

That question is very important because there are people who see Oslo as an opening of opportunities and others as a closure of other opportunities. It depends on who asks the question and who answers. For me, Oslo carried great expectations. If Oslo continued, we could talk about a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine. What happened was that Israel’s anti-peace forces killed (Isaac) Rabin – former Israeli prime minister and signatory of the agreement – ​​so we have not been able to advance in that Oslo process. Sometimes one feels like a hostage to that agreement, which has not reached its end and which had an enormous capacity to offer both the people of Israel and the people of Palestine. But the truth is that one can talk about both the constructive part that wanted to bring about the change and the dark part.

Inauguration of the 'State of Palestine' street on 86th and 7th streets, in Bogotá.

The Palestinian Authority has been trying for many years to achieve recognition at the UN as a full State under the rule of law. Do you feel that the international community has abandoned the Palestinian cause?

I don’t think he will leave it behind, but he has been ineffective in achieving something, unable to carry out that reality. The reason is very simple: the United States Government, which holds the United Nations hostage, has decided that the Palestinian State will not be a member of it. The problem is not with the international community. The problem is that the international community has not shown the strength to tell the United States enough is enough. Palestine also has the right to be a State that is part of that community.

Do you believe that Palestinian demands have been affected by the positions represented by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government?

That government in Israel has proven to be not only an enemy of the Palestinians, but also an enemy of the State of Israel itself. Since Netanyahu’s establishment in Israel we have seen protests against that government and 40 weeks have already passed in which there are always protests against that government. They (the government) have shown that they do not see the Palestinians within their vision of the future. The Israeli population must decide if they want to maintain that type of government or elect one that represents that Israeli sector that also wants to live in peace. This means sitting down with the Palestinians at a negotiating table and being able to reach an agreement to end the occupation that has continued for 56 years.

CARLOS JOSÉ REYES GARCÍA

INTERNATIONAL DEPUTY EDITOR

TIME

