The International Astronomy Center said, via its official account on the social networking site “X”, formerly “Twitter”, that the UAE sky is set to witness the rising of the Suhail star today, August 24, 2024, which begins with its appearance, the countdown to the equal hours of night and day, and the moderation of temperatures in the country.

The appearance of the star Suhail is considered the beginning of the end of the intense heat, and the moderation of temperatures that will continue to gradually decrease until the day and night become equal, around October 2.

After about 45 days, the night will be equal to the day, around October 2, when the atmosphere of moderation will gradually arrive.

The people of the Arabian Peninsula have been interested since ancient times in the rising of the stars, looking at them and knowing their positions, because of their connection to their daily lives during the night and day. Through them, they know the beginning of the seasons of the year, the times of rain, the times of cold and heat. Through calculating the stars, the people of the villages and farmers know when to plough their lands, and when to sow in preparation for the rain. The people of the land know the seasons of grazing and travel, and the people of the sea know the seasons of sea fishing and travel.

Arabs welcome its appearance, which is a sign of the end of the summer, the beginning of the decline of the high temperatures, the beginning of the improvement of the weather, and the beginning of the agricultural season.

With the rising of the star Suhail, the season of Safria or “Safri” as it is pronounced locally begins. At the beginning of its rising, there are 40 days during which the weather is not stable in temperature or moderation, then the moderate weather stabilizes starting from mid-October when the Wasm season begins, while winter begins about 100 days after the rising of Suhail.

The star Suhail, whose rising is a good omen for the Arabs, heralds the end of the summer, the intense heat, the arrival of spring and rain. It is one of the brightest stars in the sky. For the Arabs, Suhail is the “Yemeni herald,” and they have several names for it. They call it the star of Yemen, and they also call it Suhail al-Yemeni. The reason for its association with Yemen is that it rises from the south and appears opposite the North Pole, so it points in the south. As for the South Pole itself, it does not appear in the sky of the Emirates. In any case, there is no specific star that indicates the direction of the South Star, as is the case at the North Pole.

The star Suhail continues to be above the horizon during the night from the end of August to the end of April in the middle of the Arabian Peninsula. It appears at dawn during September and October, at midnight during December and January, and at the beginning of the night in March and April.

The star “Suhail” remains above the horizon for the central regions of the Arabian Peninsula for a period of approximately eight and a half months, for approximately 7 hours per day. These hours may be during the day, so it is not seen at all, from the beginning of May to the middle of August.

With the rising of the “Suhail star”, the Gulf calendar known as “Durur” begins. This calendar simply divides the year into four sections, each section of one hundred days: “One Hundred Safri” or autumn, “One Hundred Winter”, “One Hundred Summer” or spring, and then “Al-Qayz” which is the time of intense heat, with 65 days to complete the year, and every ten days of it are called “Durr”.

Despite the difference in determining the beginning of the calendar, you may notice the natural changes that indicate the beginning of the summer, but it is usually between August 15 and 20. The 20th is a slight difference that does not reduce the effectiveness of the calendar and its compatibility with the weather and sea conditions and planting and harvesting dates.

With the appearance of the star Suhail, signs of the beginning of moderate weather begin, and temperatures drop, and the seasonal Indian depression begins to weaken and retreat southward. With the rise of Suhail, the “Kous” winds blow, which are high-humidity south-easterly winds that work to form low clouds along the eastern slopes of the Al Hajar Mountains in Oman and the Emirates, and may be accompanied by drizzle called “Kous clouds.”

The “Rawaih” or “Summer Winds” are active, affecting areas around the Hajar Mountains in the UAE and Oman, and their impact extends to the central mountainous areas of the UAE from the city of Dhaid to the city of Al Ain, causing local storms and strong descending winds accompanied by cumulus clouds and heavy thunderstorms. There are also active, gentle winds called “Habaib Suhail” that moderate the weather.

During the period extending from the rising of Suhail until the autumnal equinox on September 23, heat waves may occur, with intense heat saturated with humidity. The Arabs call this “wa’aka,” the most famous of which is “wa’akat Suhail.” It is also called among farmers in the Gulf “Harrat al-Dibs,” where molasses is liquefied from dates. It is also called “Harrat al-Masaatih.”

“Al-Mastah” is the place where dates are dried to become dates. During the same period, “Habaib Suhail” begins to blow, which are active humid winds that reduce high temperatures and moderate the atmosphere.

The first planting season begins, and the autumn agricultural season begins, where all types of seeds are sown in nurseries protected from the hot sun and dry winds, starting from mid-August as an early planting. During the second half of September, the seedlings are transferred to the permanent land, and the seedlings and various trees are planted. It is time to harvest many types of palm trees, and the dates are collected and stored, and molasses is made.

The appearance of the star Suhail means the beginning of the date harvest season, so the Bedouins know that the appearance of Suhail means their departure from the Meqayyad and their departure to the desert as the weather tends to moderate, so they take their share of dates and leave for the desert.

In the Arab cultural heritage, Suhail is considered a planet of joy whose arrival is welcomed. The Arabs say, “Happier than Suhail is his appearance.”

Where Sirius (the brightest star in the sky) and Canopus (the second brightest star in the sky) are perpendicular to each other above the southern horizon at dawn in mid-October, the weather is moderate and the demand for water decreases.

The Arabs said about him: “When Suhail rises, the night becomes pleasant, naps are forbidden, woe befalls the young camel, and the measure is raised.”

The common people say, “When Suhail rises, you can feel the dates at night.”