The States General of football, the presentation of the Giro d’Italia 2024, Andriy Shevchenko, Antonio Conte, Boris Becker, Peter Sagan, Filippo Ganna and many others. The program of the second day of the 2023 Sports Festival promises to be very rich.

Among the morning appointments, the one at 11 at the Teatro Sociale, with the Olympic swimming gold medalist Massimiliano Rosolino who will hold a show lesson themed “The Sport of Life”, while at the same time in Piazza Battisti the radio commentators Giuseppe Bisantis and Filippo Corsini they will talk with Beppe Dossena, Fulvio Collovati and Alberto Cerruti on the national football team on the radio, with “A voi la linea”. At 12.30 in Sala Depero, the Italian sprinters Samuele Ceccarelli and Stefano Tilli in “Scatto winning”, while at the Palazzo della Regione two giants of foil such as Valentina Vezzali with Alice Volpi will be the protagonists of “Ace of flowers”.

At 2pm at the Teatro Sociale the General States of football. Speakers include the president of RCS MediaGroup and Torino Fc Urbano Cairo, the president of Milan Paolo Scaroni and that of Salernitana Danilo Iervolino, the CEO of Sassuolo Giovanni Carnevali, the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and that of Serie A Lorenzo Casini and the legend Daniele De Rossi. Also at 2pm at Palazzo Geremia for sailing, Max Sirena will talk about “The new challenge” of Luna Rossa and at the Filarmonica there will be Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri driver in Formula 1. At 3pm Peter Sagan will be the protagonist at the Santa Chiara Auditorium with “ Moments of glory”, at 4pm in the Depero room “Giro d’Italia: an excellence that enhances the territory” with Urbano Cairo, the CEO. of Rcs Sport Paolo Bellino, the president of Banca Ifis Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio and the marketing manager of the same bank Carmelo Carbotti. At 4.30 pm “Eurobasket 1983, the first gold is never forgotten” at the Filarmonica, with Pierluigi Marzorati, Dino Meneghin, Charlie Caglieris, Antonello Riva and Renato Villalta. At 5pm the world championship legend Franco Uncini with “Two wheels, a thousand lives” at the Palazzo della Regione. At 6pm the Santa Chiara Auditorium reopens for Andriy Shevchenko, protagonist of “All the goals of my life”. At the same time at the Teatro Sociale the complete route of the Giro d’Italia 2024 is presented. At 6.30 pm in Sala Depero Marcello Fiasconaro in “Miracle in Milan”, the story of the world record in the 800 of 1973 at the Arena and at the same time at the Palazzo Geremia, the president of Federgolf Franco Chimenti will talk about the Ryder Cup, “An Italian success”. Also at 6.30 pm, at the Philharmonic, Aaron March and Nadya Ochner will explain their golden snowboard. At 7pm at the Region Palace mountaineering will be on stage with Marcin Tomaszewski, “the snowman”.