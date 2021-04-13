Dubai (Union)

The activities of the twenty-fourth session of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an, organized by the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an, will start this evening at the Culture and Science Symposium Hall in Dubai, at exactly nine thirty in the evening.

Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Award, stated that the competition will be launched this year with the participation of Arab and Islamic countries and Muslim communities around the world residing in the United Arab Emirates, after they have been officially approved by the competent authorities. In their countries as her representatives in the competition.

Boumelha expressed his hope that this special session, which bears the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, will come out of the previous sessions with good and distinguished image and reputation.

He praised the great patronage and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, founder and patron of the award, may God protect him, and for the generous support provided by His Highness for the award to continue its distinguished career in serving the Book of God and caring and honoring its preservation.

Boumelha indicated that citizens, residents, workers in the public and private sectors, and the generous public can attend throughout the competition days to listen to good recitations and honest competition to preserve the Book of God Almighty. The first day of the competition will witness the participation of contestants from 4 countries, namely: the contestant Muhammad Sar Muhammad Tayyeb, representing the State of Gambia, the contestant Adam Muhammad Djimi from the Republic of Cameroon, the contestant Muzammil Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed from the Republic of Sudan, and the contestant Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmed Akhtira from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.