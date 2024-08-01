The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and Saed Traffic Systems Company will start using the “Saed” smart application in minor accidents in Abu Dhabi, starting today, Thursday. The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to use the Saed smart application or to contact the Saed operations room by phone on 80072233 in the event of minor accidents, and to remove the vehicles that caused and were affected by the minor accident off the road to the nearest safe parking lot. It confirmed that Article 56 will be applied to drivers, which is a violation of stopping in the middle of the road without justification, and its fine is AED 1,000 and six traffic points in the event that the vehicle is not moved to the nearest safe parking lot.