New York (Union)

Today, Monday, the United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on the accession of new members to the United Nations, after the President of the Council received a letter from the Secretary-General regarding a request submitted by the State of Palestine.

Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter from the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, referring to an application submitted by Palestine on September 23, 2011, for full membership in the United Nations.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, the Palestinian delegate requested that the Security Council reconsider the request during the current month.

Palestine had obtained the status of a non-member state with observer status in the United Nations after a resolution adopted by the General Assembly by a large majority on November 29, 2012, which received the support of 138 countries, 9 opposed, and 41 abstentions.