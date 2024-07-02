Today, students in grades nine to 12 will receive the results of the final exams for the 2023/2024 academic year, according to the schedule for announcing the results for all academic levels, which was recently announced by the Emirates Schools Establishment.

According to the schedule, the results of the 12th grade will be announced today at 10 am, while the results of the 9th to 11th grades will be announced at 4 pm. The results of the 5th to 8th grades will be announced tomorrow (Thursday) at 10 am, and for the 1st to 4th grades at 4 pm.

Students can obtain and print their results according to the dates mentioned in the program, starting from 8 pm until 12 am, according to the classes and the timetable accordingly.

The Student Evaluation Policy Guide for the 2023/2024 academic year stated that the certificates of 12th grade students include the results of Group A subjects, and the grades are written in letters and percentages, and the results of Group B subjects are written in letters, and are not included in the student’s final average, in addition to the total and final grade average for all Group A subjects.

Regarding the policy of issuing certificates for 12th grade students, the guide explained that certificates are issued electronically, and can be accessed through the QR code, and the academic certificate is attached electronically to the student’s file through the Emirates Schools Establishment’s systems in PDF format.

It is permissible to print the academic certificate for all stages, and it is also permissible to issue the 12th grade certificate on official paper bearing the letterhead of the Emirates Schools Establishment for the purpose of use outside the country. Students can submit a request for this service through the establishment’s website, and it will be sent to them via a delivery company.

The Foundation called on parents to review the Student Performance Evaluation Policy available on the Foundation’s website www.ese.gov.ae in order to learn about its standards and the extent of their children’s academic progress accordingly. The Foundation announced that the re-examinations for the end of the academic year will start on July 8 and continue until July 12.

The Foundation explained that the re-tests target students who did not achieve a passing grade in one of the subjects in Group A, from the fourth grade to the twelfth grade, as the Foundation set the minimum passing grade at 50% for students in the fourth grade and the second cycle, and 60% for students in the third cycle from the ninth grade to the twelfth grade.