You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
It is the first statement by the La Libertad Avanza candidate after his victory in the elections.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Javier Milei assured that with his election this Sunday as president of Argentina “the reconstruction” of the country begins and he offered to integrate into his government the leaders of other forces that want to join, regardless of the differences.
“The model of decadence has come to an end. There is no turning back. Enough of the impoverishing caste model, today we embrace freedom to once again be a world power,” Milei launched before his followers, after winning the second presidential round. with 55% of the votes.
(Developing).
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Today #reconstruction #Argentina #begins #Javier #Milei #winning #presidency