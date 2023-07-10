Danilo, Rabiot, Milik and a few others 100% certain. Meanwhile, the market is looming: Giuntoli at work to place redundancies and for two reinforcements in midfield and in attack

Philip Cornacchia

Juventus is an open construction site. Three teams, on paper. But in the field the count is different: the true Lady is still unknown. The bianconeri are meeting today at the Continassa and, within a week (July 17), the group will be complete. Between signings (Weah), redemptions (Milik), renewals (Rabiot) and returns from loans (Zakaria, Arthur, McKennie…), Juve in theory starts with an extra-large squad. At least 35 men, net of the talented Yildiz and the other youngsters who will be added to the first team for the pre-season and the month-end tour in the USA. A lot of Juve, too much. And regardless of the UEFA verdict on participation in the 2023-24 Conference. Allegri ready and go finds himself with many players, but he still doesn’t know with certainty even the eleven – or in any case 90% of the starters – who he will be able to field for the first championship match in Udine (August 20). Partly because the new head of the technical area – Cristiano Giuntoli – took office just over a week ago. And a bit because never as this year will the transfers dictate the times. The non-transferable (that is sure to remain 100%) can be counted on the fingers of the hands. From Danilo to Gatti, from Rabiot to Weah, from Kostic to Milik up to Fagioli and De Sciglio, currently in the pits due to injury. For all the others – more or less, as we have summarized in the graphic – everything or almost everything will depend on the offers that arrive. It applies to Zakaria and the redundancies (above all), but also to the big names like Vlahovic, Chiesa, Bremer, Pogba. And also for young people like Miretti, Soulé, Iling and Rovella… Not all of them will go away, of course, but some divorces will be inevitable in the name of the budget. See also If the selection calls were fair, 'Chicharito' would be present

meeting with max — Allegri and Giuntoli have already begun to talk about the upcoming Juve. After a week of telephone contacts, today the two will finally be able to sit around a table in person (and no longer just virtually) together with sporting director Giovanni Manna to calibrate in detail the moves of the “phase 2” of the transfer market. From the coach’s request to reduce the squad as quickly as possible, through the sale of players considered out of the project, to updates on the possible farewells of the big guns. Dusan Vlahovic will arrive at Continassa today, but the Serbian’s Juventus future is much more than in the balance. In England (Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United) they are not giving up and the same goes for Chiesa (details alongside), who however will join the team in a week’s time. Pogba, on the other hand, started first. Paul has been at Continassa since last Monday, but he still doesn’t know if he will face Udinese on 20 August. In Saudi Arabia they also targeted him and insisted, so much so that they invited him to Jeddah over the weekend. It is no coincidence that both Allegri, Giuntoli and Manna insist on Sergej Milinkovic Savic, who in the meantime is waiting and does not renew his contract expiring in 2024 with Lazio. The Greek Mavropanos (Stuttgart) is a concrete path for the defence, where the only certain to stay are Danilo and Gatti. Many ideas in attack for the possible post Vlahovic: with Lukaku betrothed to Inter and David (Lilla) first name of Napoli in case of Osimhen’s move to PSG, watch out for El-Nesyry from Seville. See also From Spain: Neymar under investigation for fraud, faces two years in prison

from 3-5-2 to… berardi — Allegri is aware that some big players could say hello and that ideas can change along the way. That’s why, while awaiting the first sales (Zakaria al West could close this week), the coach and managers agree on the need to structure the squad in such a way that it can vary from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3. Hence the need to enlist some wingers: from Berardi from Sassuolo (the first on the list) to Luiz Henrique, the 22-year-old Brazilian talent from Betis.