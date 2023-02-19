He coached the Perugia of miracles in the 70s: the world of Italian football salutes Ilario Castagner forever. He was 82 years old

Sad day for the world of Italian football, yesterday. Ilario Castagner former football manager, player and coach, died at the age of 82. His son Federico took care of giving the sad announcement on his social networks. Many condolence messages have appeared on the web in the past few hours.

The causes that led to the death of the former technician are unknown, but from the message published on social media since son Frederickit is clear that he has spent the last few weeks in a clinic in Perugia for treatment.

Today the most beautiful smile of Italian football is gone. Thanks to all the doctors and health personnel of the ‘Santa Maria della Misericordia’ hospital in Perugia who have taken care of him in recent weeks. Hi Dad…

Ilario Castagner was so much humanity, kindness. But at the same time seriousness, extreme professionalism and dedication to work.

Born in Vittorio Venetoin the province of Treviso, on 18 December 1940, he started playing football as a very young boy and made his professional debut in 1959 with the shirt of the Reggiana in series B.

Different experiences with boots on his feet, for a career of soccer player which he finished in 1969 at just 28 years old.

Since then Ilario hasn’t moved away from the green rectangular lawn, but has immediately started to study as a coachassisting the then Atalanta youth coach in the role of assistant, Corrado Viciani.

Ilario Castagner and the Perugia of miracles

In 1974 the opportunity of his life arrives, when the president of Perugia Franco D’Attoma calls him to train the Umbria team.

In the first season, a great result immediately arrives, the Serie B championship win and the consequent promotion to the top flight.

The well-established team and a stable club behind them would have ensured, in the following years, that Perugia remained consistently in Serie A.

The 1978-1979 season was golden and earned that team the title of Perugia of miracles. The Umbrians, with Castagner at the helm, managed to finish second, behind the victorious Milan, and above all to conclude the championship without any defeat for the first time in history.

In the following years the coach led Lazio, Inter, Milan, Ascoli, Pescara, Pisa, before return to his beloved Perugia to end his career in 1999.