India’s most awaited car Kia Sonet is going to be launched today. After the success of Seltos, Kia Sonet is going to launch its second car soon in India. This car has been kept in the category of subcompact SUV. Its sale will start with the launch. This car is being produced at a plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Looking at the success of other Kia cars, it is estimated that people will like this car too. Let us tell you what are the special features in Kia Sonnet

What is special about Kia Sonet?

This car has been launched with high-tech features like IMT and virus protection. The company’s signature-style tiger-nose grille, LED DRL with LED headlights, two-tone bumpers, fog lamps, electric sunroof, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and LED taillights are provided. The car has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uvo connectivity. Apart from this, Bose has 7 speaker system, electric sunroof, front ventilated seats in this car. There is also drive modes on the steering, traction control and wireless charging for the smartphone. The Kia Sonnet also has a new feature front parking sensor.

Engine and Safety Features

Kia Sonet will come in the market with three engine options. Its 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine will get DCT and manual transmission. Intelligent manual transmission with 1.2 liter and 1.5 liter diesel engine will get 6 speed manual and automatic transmission. Talking about safety features, this car has many great safety features, it has 6 airbags. There are latest features like tire pressure monitoring system, auto headlight, brake assist, electronic stability control.

Color and price

Talking about colors, this car will be available in 10 colors which will include shades of red, blue, black, white, silver, beige gold. The price of the car was not revealed, but considering its subcompact category, it is estimated that the price can start from 7 lakhs and the top model can go up to 12 lakhs.

These cars will compete

Some cars are doing quite well in the compact SUV segment. In such a situation, Kia Sonnet will get competition. Sonnet will compete with Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra’s XUV300. These three cars are in the range of compact MUVs, so Kia Sonnet will remain competitive in the segment of these cars.

