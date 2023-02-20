With his party winning 64 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, Netanyahu looks likely to eventually win the approval of two bills, one to amend a quasi-constitutional “Basic Law” on the judicial system and the other to reform the system for selecting judges.

The political opposition, dominated by centrist and secular parties, has called for a slowdown in the process during often contentious parliamentary review sessions, and the opposition has encouraged weekly demonstrations in major cities.

Opinion polls show that most Israelis want to slow reforms to allow for dialogue with their critics, or to delay them altogether.

Ahead of the scheduled reading during Monday afternoon’s session, protesters posted videos online of them trying to stop lawmakers from Netanyahu’s coalition from heading to the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Police said they arrested eight people for disorderly conduct and rerouted traffic after demonstrators blocked some roads.

What do Netanyahu’s critics say?

Netanyahu wants to curb Supreme Court oversight of legislation and give the executive branch great influence in appointing judges.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter that the demonstrations, swelled by economists’ warnings of investor flight, would escalate “in the struggle to preserve the soul of the nation”.

Lapid, like Netanyahu, denounced the actions of protesters who appeared in a video posted online telling coalition lawmaker Tali Gottlev that she could not get her autistic daughter out of the house.

Gottliffe, who arrived in the Knesset earlier this morning, told her fellow lawmakers, “There will be a price whenever we hear calls for bloodshed… public disorder and civil war.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has repeatedly urged the government and opposition to hold settlement talks.

Both sides expressed their willingness to do so, but they did not agree on its terms.

Mass demonstrations