Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai announced that the Iraqi girl “Lavigne” suffers from spinal muscular atrophy disease, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has ensured her treatment will receive an injection of treatment. Today, Thursday, at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai.

The value of this injection is about 8 million dirhams, and spinal muscular atrophy in children is among the rarest and most expensive diseases in the world, and it is a genetic disease caused by a mutation in the motor neuron gene, and this disease causes serious and life-threatening complications from the inability to move, walk and breathe. .

Dr. Muhammad Al-Awadi, Executive Director of Operations at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai, said: “We have taken all necessary medical measures for the child Lavigne to take the necessary injection to treat her spinal atrophy disease, and arrangements have been made to accomplish this to the fullest extent.”

He stressed that preventive measures and precautionary measures have also been taken to prevent the emerging “Corona” virus to preserve the health of the girl child, and to preserve the health of all children and those visiting the hospital’s medical facilities.

The treatment is an injection given once in life. Lavigne will undergo a 3-month rehabilitation program that includes many aspects, most notably rehabilitation and physical therapy sessions, and weekly laboratory tests.

During these three months, the developments in the Iraqi child’s health status will be monitored, and the effect of medication on her movement will be examined.

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai has dealt with 6 children of different nationalities suffering from spinal muscular atrophy disease, through the Center of Excellence for Neurosciences at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, of whom two have already been treated, while another two are undergoing injections this week, while two others are undergoing. Iraqi Lavigne for the same treatment.

These children are from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon and Turkey, in addition to the Iraqi girl Lavin, and the Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai is the first to provide treatment for such a genetic disease in the Emirates.

Spinal muscular atrophy disease is classified as a genetic disease that affects the motor nervous system, and affects all nerve cells, including the cells responsible for movement, swallowing and breathing, and if this disease is not treated at an early stage, it leads to the death of children at an early age. This disease is caused by a mutation in the genes responsible for building the protein that maintains motor neurons.

This disease, which is a rare disease in the world, affects 5 out of every 100,000 children in the world, but in the Gulf region it is more prevalent, reaching 50 cases out of every 100,000, and therefore it is 10 times more than the global rate.