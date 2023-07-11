Hot temperatures and sultriness that suffocates Italy. Today red dot and hottest day with maximum alert in 8 cities: Rome, Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti and Turin. Level 2 alert and then orange sticker, however, for Milan, Ancona, Bologna, Brescia, Campobasso, Pescara, Verona and Viterbo. This is what the Ministry of Health reports on heat waves, which monitors 27 cities. In all the remaining monitored cities (Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Trieste and Venice), temperatures will remain at level 1 marked with the yellow dot. Therefore, there is no green dot among the monitored cities.



In particular in Lazio to deal with the heat wave “the health facilities have also been alerted which may be called upon to deal with an increase in pathologies or emergencies linked to the effects of high temperatures”, underlines the Region in a note. The Regional Civil Protection Agency of the Lazio Region communicated “that from Wednesday 12 July, there will be another heat wave, with an increase in temperatures. The latter will be very high during the day and high at night”.

“Temperatures could reach about ten degrees above the seasonal average, with a significant increase during the night hours, due to very hot air even at mountain altitudes. This situation could last for at least 7-10 days from next Wednesday – highlights the note -. On the public health front there is an evident risk for the most fragile population, if exposed to such high temperatures, above all as a result of the fact that even the night hours will not bring particular refreshment. local administrations to regulate their civil protection and social welfare functions with respect to this specific risk for the fragile and most exposed population”.