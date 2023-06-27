Mecca (Al Ittihad)

The pilgrims of the Sacred House of God are preparing today, Tuesday, to perform the greatest pillar of Hajj by standing at the Arafat shrine, after they spent the day of al-Tarwiyah yesterday, at the Mina shrine, amid great security and logistical measures taken by the Saudi authorities to ensure the comfort of the pilgrims. The hair of Arafat completed its preparations to receive the pilgrims and guests of the Sacred House, with the sunrise of Tuesday morning, to ascend to Mount Arafat to spend the day of Arafat.

This morning, the pilgrims begin to move from Mina towards the level of Arafat on the day of the Great Stand, performing the noon and afternoon prayers, short and combined, and then they begin to disperse, heading to Muzdalifah to spend the night there, and then moving from there to Mina to complete the rituals of Hajj.

The area of ​​Arafat’s shrine is about 33 square kilometers, and more than two million pilgrims gather there.

The land of Arafat’s hair is characterized by its flatness, and it is surrounded by a series of mountains, in the north of which there is Jabal Al-Rahma.

The hospitals of the Saudi Ministry of Health in Arafat have also completed their preparations to provide medical care to pilgrims.

The Ministry has equipped 4 hospitals, which are “Mount Al-Rahma Hospital”, “Arafat General Hospital”, “Nimra” and “East Arafat Hospital”, in addition to the field hospital, and 46 health centers with the participation of more than 1,700 staff of various specialties, and they were equipped with the latest equipment. Medical and modern technologies, as it was secured with all medical supplies. And she stressed that these hospitals provide all their health services to the guests of Rahman to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, and the Saudi government has provided unlimited support to care for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, so that they can perform the rituals of Hajj. Yesterday, the escalation movement in Mina was smooth, thanks to the adoption of tight traffic plans to control movement on the roads.

In the context, the General Authority for Roads announced the use of “drone” planes in examining and evaluating the road network in the holy sites, with the aim of ensuring the safety and quality of roads, as this technology works thermally to monitor observations on the road network, in addition to the role of this technology in examining ferries and bridges in a comprehensive manner. Automatic, fast and accurate.

It is noteworthy that the Public Authority for Roads has harnessed many modern technologies, including survey and evaluation techniques and equipment, which amount to 18 modern equipment. The Authority has also used the “drone” technology, which aims to automate survey work, raise quality, and enable decision-making.

The Authority has implemented the technology of coating the asphalt surfaces of the roads and paths of the holy sites with the aim of reducing the temperature for pilgrims, and cooling the climate to moderate degrees on pedestrian roads. Modern technology works to achieve complete comfort for the pilgrims scientifically by increasing the level of cooling of the climate around them, as the white paint contributes to reducing the surface temperature by about 30 degrees Celsius, using several locally made materials that have the ability to absorb less amount of solar radiation.

In addition, the Municipality of the Holy Capital completed maintenance and equipment work for more than 20,000 lighting units in the holy sites, in preparation for receiving the guests of Rahman on the level of Arafat, Mina and Muzdalifah.

And she indicated that the holy sites embrace more than 955 lighting towers, and 3829 lighting poles of various heights, which are fed through 370 electrical distribution panels in addition to more than 400 fans in the pedestrian canopy, which are maintained and equipped by an integrated technical staff of engineers, supervisors and technicians, whose role is to Administrative and field follow-up around the clock, for everything related to the lighting network, equipped with 78 equipment.

And she stated that the maintenance team inspects and follows up the lighting units throughout the day, and the network is also inspected, and the cables and internal connections are checked for safety, in addition to maintaining the electrical distribution boards, and following up on their continued work with a high degree of efficiency.