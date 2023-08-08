🚨🚂 Tomorrow, an important day for Cruz Azul.

🔴 There will be a meeting between the Board of Directors and the Sports Council of the Cooperative to define and structure the project.

🔴 Priority, to know if Tuca is revalidated from the Cooperative, as well as if they authorize the final budget for reinforcements.

— Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 7, 2023