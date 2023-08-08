According to information from Fernando Esquivel, today could be a transcendental day in the aspirations of the Celestial Machine of the Blue Crossbecause managers of the celestial group will meet with the Sports Council of the Cooperative to analyze the continuity of Ricardo: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in front of the Machine.
More news about Liga MX and its signings:
Things have not gone as fans, players and coaching staff expected. Last tournament Memo Vázquez and Ricardo arrived: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti on the light blue bench with the aim of giving each area of the pitch greater strength, injecting stability and recovering the mystique that allowed the capitalists to reach important tournament instances tournament.
They managed to reach the repechage finishing as eighth in the general table. They were favorites to advance, because they played at home and had a better squad than the Guadalajara Atlasbut they lost 1-0 and were eliminated early.
During the transfer market they hired well. Ricardo’s trusted people arrived: “Tuca” Ferretti, like Carlos Salcedo or Jesús Dueñas, with whom he achieved important things during his stay for the tigersalthough Braves of Ciudad Juárez He also counted on them and they did not do well at all.
The start of the 2023 Opening tournament has been a disaster. Between blunders, such as that of the goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado on the date two before Tolucaand lack of idea to rectify the situation, Cruz Azul lost three games in a row, then traveled to the Leagues Cup and there they also failed, being eliminated in the round of 32.
There are arguments to question the continuity of the project. The question is: is the problem only the technical director? And the players? And the managers? And the Cooperative? Is the only bad guy in history really Ricardo Ferretti?
#Today #future #Tuca #Ferretti #defined #Cruz #Azul.. #stay #leave
Leave a Reply