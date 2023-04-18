Today the funeral of Julia Ituma: crowd in Milan in front of the church

Crowd outside the church San Filippo Neri in Milan, where at 11 Volleyball player’s funeral begins Igor Gorgonzola Novara Julia Itumafound dead outside her hotel in Turkey where she was staying with the team.

The players of Igor Volley and those of Club Italia were present

Already an hour before the start of the ceremony, many people flocked to greet her. The bus arrived with the Igor Volley team and that of Club Italia, another team in which Ituma played.

Subscribe to the newsletter

