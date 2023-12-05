Do noise so that Giulia Cecchettin is not reclassified as victim number 105 of femicide in 2023. Don’t be silent so that it instead becomes a symbol of a cultural revolution and is never forgotten. This is the invitation that arrived on the eve of funeral of the biomedical engineering student stabbed to death by her ex Filippo Turetta, funerals which will be celebrated today, Tuesday 5 December, at 11 am in the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua, ninth largest among the churches in the world, also marked in the floor of St. Peter’s in Rome. The flowers are dispensed with, in the name of the 22-year-old “offerings for good works” are made, is the exhortation of the family, father Gino, sister Elena and brother Davide.

Mourning in Veneto, 10 thousand people expected

“Whoever can, lower the shutter, turn off a light in a shop, sound the horn, everyone in their own small way give a signal. Tomorrow (every day, ed.) in Veneto let’s make a noise to say that the data on gender violence are disturbing, this affair represents a watershed, it must be a cultural awareness otherwise Giulia will end up forgotten”, are the words of governor Luca Zaia yesterday, who Regional mourning has been proclaimed for today and that he will attend the funeral. In Padua, where the young girl was close to graduating, At least 10 thousand people are expected who will be able to follow the ceremony, which will be officiated by the bishop, Monsignor Claudio Cipolla, on the two giant screens (one in the churchyard of the basilica and the other in Prato della Valle), given that the church contains a total of 1,200 seats.

The pain of the family, the “message to the world”, the second function

The homily will have to try to alleviate the pain of a community that hoped for a different ending and of a family that transformed private mourning into a public appeal: “Speak, report”, the invitation of father Gino and eldest daughter Elena. The man, whom Giulia called “papi”, has been putting his emotions and thoughts in order for days to carefully choose the most difficult words to say. Today he will deliver a message for everyone, an invitation to examine one’s conscience and so that it doesn’t happen again, a love letter (and not farewell) for his little girl.

Flags at half-mast, morning lessons canceled at the University of Padua, municipal offices closed in Vigonovo, where Giulia Cecchettin lived, her blow-up that will act as a frame in front of the basilica in Padua, give back only in part what the Venetian community, and not only, she was struck by a story that also concerns the Turetta family. The ex-boyfriend Filippo, the 22-year-old’s study partner, confessed to every detail of the murder. A crime that collapsed on two families who experience different pain, but who equally deserve respect.

Today, once again, Giulia’s family will not use hateful words, but will make Giulia’s love “a message for the world”. After the funeral in Padua there will be, at 2 pm, a second ceremony in the parish church of Saonara, a few kilometers from Vigonovo and Fossò where the 22-year-old was stabbed last November 11th, in two separate attacks, before being charged into car and then abandoned on a cliff near Lake Barcis, more than one hundred kilometers from home, where it was found a week later.

In Saonara a more intimate function will take place, but here too the administration invites you to participate. In the front row there will be the mayors of Vigonovo and Saonara, Luca Martello and Michela Lazzaro, but also those who saw Giulia transform from a child to a woman. And there will be space for words and tears, before the burial in the small cemetery where Monica, Giulia’s mother who died just over a year ago, already rests.