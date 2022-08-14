Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Today, the Family Development Foundation is organizing the Fifth Youth Forum under the slogan “Solidarity between generations.. for a sustainable future”, at the ADNOC Business Center Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the International Youth Day 2022, in order to build bridges of communication and create a society capable of including everyone of all ages. The Fifth Youth Forum is an opportunity to shed light on the experience of the United Arab Emirates, the world leader in the field of youth empowerment, which takes a unique character in a country that believes in the capabilities of young people since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, by activating their roles and investing Optimizing their energies and talents and encouraging their participation in various fields, which in turn contribute to the refinement and development of their skills.

During the Fifth Youth Forum, the Family Development Foundation will review its various programs and activities aimed at strengthening, empowering and activating the role of youth, due to its strong belief that investing in their quality of life is an investment in future generations, and building a strong foundation that advances youth and enhances social and economic development, which is due To benefit them, their society and their country, build their personalities, and develop the optimal environment to embrace them, enhance their participation and empower them.

The forum sheds light on the concept of comprehensive social empowerment of young people as essential partners in change, and supporting their capabilities through intergenerational solidarity based on identifying their needs, aspirations and ambitions in line with future requirements and benefiting from the experiences and energies of adults and senior citizens in all fields to achieve social well-being and enhance the quality of life.

Through the Fifth Youth Forum, the Family Development Foundation seeks to enhance youth participation and invest their energies in achieving sustainable social development, designing a better future for future generations, consolidating the concept of solidarity between generations among young people and senior citizens and raising community awareness about the importance of social responsibility to achieve quality of life, in addition to shedding light on On the most important priority social issues related to young people to achieve their quality of life.