Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 regarding auxiliary service workers comes into force as of today. The decree-law establishes an integrated framework to strengthen and regulate labor relations with domestic workers in the UAE, and defines the responsibilities of the parties to the relationship in a way that preserves their rights and obligations in a balanced manner. It also ensures the provision of an appropriate work environment for domestic workers in accordance with the legislation and international agreements in force in the country.

Federal Decree-Law No. (9) of 2022 regarding domestic workers stipulates that it is not allowed to engage in recruitment or temporary employment of domestic workers except after obtaining a license from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and not to recruit or operate domestic workers except in accordance with the conditions and procedures stipulated in this The decree-law and its executive regulations prohibit the recruitment or employment of a domestic worker under the age of 18. The decree-law allows the employer to refuse to employ the domestic worker he has recruited in the event that the domestic labor recruitment office violates the terms agreed upon in the contract.

And based on the fact that it defines a comprehensive legal framework that guarantees the fulfillment of the obligations of the contracting parties, the Decree Law stipulates that the domestic worker must not be recruited from his country except after informing him of the type and nature of the work and the amount of the wage, and the availability of evidence of his fitness and health, psychological and occupational condition.

According to the decree-law, the employment contract is concluded according to the form approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation between the office for the recruitment of domestic workers and the employer to organize the obligations related to the recruitment of the domestic worker, provided that the contract includes the specified period for the implementation of the recruitment procedures and the conditions specified by the employer in the domestic worker that the office is assigned to recruit. In addition to the basic rights and obligations that the employer is committed to towards the worker, especially the type of work and the amount of wages, and the financial obligations necessary for the transfer of the domestic worker from his country to the state and in return for the services due to the office.

The decree-law permitted the employer to refuse to employ the domestic worker he had recruited in the event that the domestic labor recruitment office violated the conditions agreed upon in the contract. Reimbursement of recruitment fees to the employer, without prejudice to the right of the employer to claim compensation from the recruitment office for any damage that may be caused by the breach of the contract.

Offices, whether directly or through third parties, are prohibited from accepting a commission in exchange for the worker obtaining work or collecting any expenses. The decree-law obligates the recruitment agencies to treat the domestic worker well, not to expose him to violence, educate him on the customs and traditions of Emirati society, and inform him of the competent authorities to consider his complaint about any violation of his rights. and freedoms while securing suitable housing and subsistence for domestic workers, in a manner that takes into account the rules and regulations regulating labor accommodations in the country.

The decree-law specified the obligations of the employer to provide the requirements for performing the work agreed upon and to prepare a decent place for housing, along with providing the needs of the helper in terms of meals and appropriate clothes to perform the work as long as he works for him on a full-time basis and not on a temporary basis, unless otherwise agreed. The employer must also treat the domestic worker well, preserving his dignity and physical safety, and pay his wages in accordance with the work contract, the provisions of the Decree-Law, and the decisions issued by the Ministry, in addition to bearing the costs of medical treatment for the domestic worker according to the health system in force in the country, or providing health insurance according to the legislation in force. it in the state. It is also prohibited for the employer to employ any domestic worker for him, unless he is licensed to work, and not to employ him for others or in a profession different from the nature of his work, except with his consent and provided that it is one of the professions mentioned in the executive regulations of this decree. The decree grants the domestic worker the right to keep his personal identification documents, while granting the heirs of the domestic worker who died while in service the wages for the month in which he died and any other dues. Within the framework of the obligations of the domestic worker, the decree-law stipulates that he must perform the work himself according to the guidance and supervision of the employer and in accordance with what is specified in the employment contract, exerting the necessary care and not interrupting work without an acceptable excuse, in addition to observing the customs and traditions of the UAE society, and adhering to public morals and instructions. The employer owns the implementation of the agreed work, unless it is in violation of the contract or the law.

Workplace privacy

The domestic worker must respect the privacy of the workplace, preserve the employer’s property, work tools, and everything in his custody, and not use them outside work without the employer’s approval, and not work except under a work permit issued to him by the Ministry and in accordance with the applicable conditions.

If the domestic worker wishes to travel to his country to spend his annual leave, the employer shall bear the value of his round-trip ticket once every two years, and if the two parties agree to terminate or not renew the work contract after the annual leave, the employer shall bear his round-trip ticket only. According to the decree, in the event of a dispute between the employer and the domestic worker and the inability to settle it amicably, it must be referred to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which has the right to take whatever it deems appropriate to settle the dispute amicably in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the executive regulations of this decree-law. In the event that an amicable settlement is not possible within the specified period, the dispute will be referred to the competent court. The law grants the domestic worker the right to transfer to a new employer, provided that all contractual requirements contained in the contract are met and the rights of the original employer are taken into account, and in accordance with the conditions and procedures in force in the Ministry. Decree-Law and its implementing regulations.