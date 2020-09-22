Investors of GMM Pfaudler will sell 25.71 lakh shares at an offer price of Rs 3500 per share through an offer for sale. This sale will be done on 22 and 23 September. CARE holds Phillips Carbon Black’s long-term credit rating AA- / Stable. HSIL has approved a plan to repurchase shares up to Rs 70 crore at Rs 105 per share. Sudha D Mhaiskar, the promoter entity of MEP Infrastructure Developers, has redeemed 4.5 lakh mortgage shares. Investors may get silver from shares of these companies on Tuesday.

These stocks may stay fast

According to Momentum Indicator MACD, on Tuesday, shares of IIFL Securities, Hercules Hoists, Kanoria Chemical, Sasken Technologies, SKIL Infrastructure, Seamec, Bajaj Holdings, Solar Industries, Maharashtra Scooters and Damodar Industries are likely to see a boom.

These stocks may fall

According to Momentum Indicator MACD, Glenmark Pharma, Granules India, Equitas Holdings, TVS Motor, DCB Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Cummins India, Sequent Scientific, PNB Housing Finance, NIIT, Berger Paints, Orient Electric, Jindal Saw, Max Financial Services, Balrampur Chini, Amara Raja Batteries, City Union Bank, Nippon Life AMC, Jubilant Foodworks, SH Kelkar & Company, Godrej Properties, Rico Auto Industries, Newgen Software Tech, KEC International, Avanti Feeds, Prestige Estates, EID Parry, Aditya Birla Money, Sadbhav Engineering, NCL Industries, Fineotex Chemical, Westlife Development, DB Corp, Minda Industries, VRL Logistics, PNC Infratech, Gabriel India, Greenply Industries, SRF, Nesco, Fine Organic Industries, Olectra Greentech, JMC Projects, Huhtamaki, Polycab India, KNR Constructions, CreditAccess Grameen, Atul and Sanofi India may see a fall in stocks.

Stock market situation on monday

The BSE Sensex fell 812 points on Monday in the domestic stock market amid selling at the global level, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty closed below 11,300 points. The rise in cases of corona virus infection in Europe and the possibility of ‘lockdown’ once again led to a sell-off in the global markets, which impacted the domestic stock markets. Denmark, Greece and Spain have imposed fresh restrictions to deal with the growing infection of Kovid-19. The UK is also considering a second nationwide ‘lockdown’. In view of this, investors sold travel, consumption and bank shares. This is the third consecutive trading session when the stock market has come down.

Huge loss to investors

The 30-share Sensex lost 811.68 points, or 2.09 percent, to close at 38,034.14. Similarly, the NSE Nifty also dipped by 254.40 points, or 2.21 percent, to close at 11,250.55. IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser among the Sensex stocks. It declined by 8.67 percent. Apart from this, other major stocks which have declined include Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Axis Bank and ONGC. On the other hand, only three Sensex stocks Kotak Bank, Infosys and TCS were profitable. They rose up to 0.86 percent. Investors’ assets declined by Rs 4.23 lakh crore.

