The National Elections Committee announces, at the end of official working hours today, that it has closed the door to receiving requests for objections (appeals) to any of the applicants to run for the Federal National Council elections 2023, whose names are included in the preliminary lists of candidates, while the appeals committee of the National Elections Committee will begin, tomorrow, the procedures for considering Requests for appeals by citizens, members of electoral bodies, against any of the applicants for candidacy, in order to respond to them with “final decisions”, in preparation for the stage of announcing the final lists with the names of candidates, which are not subject to appeal again, in accordance with the provisions of the executive instructions and the election schedule.

In detail, the Appeals Committee of the National Elections Commission, starting from tomorrow until next Thursday, will start the procedures for examining the appeals of citizens, members of the electoral bodies, against any of the applicants to run for the Federal National Council elections 2023, whose names are included in the preliminary lists of candidates, after the announcement of the National Elections Commission. By the end of official working hours today, the door to receive objections (appeals) against any of the applicants to run for elections has closed.

It is scheduled that the appeals committee will submit its legal opinion report on the appeals to the National Elections Commission, in order to respond to it by the committee with decisions that bear the status of final rulings, in preparation for the stage of announcing the final lists of the names of the candidates, which are not subject to appeal again.

The appeals committee is headed by a judge, and the membership of two experts and specialists, to consider any objections or appeals during the stages of the electoral process, as the committee submits reports of its legal opinion on the appeals submitted to it to the National Committee; As a prelude to adjudicating it, by decisions that have the force of final judgments, which may lead to the annulment of the election result in any emirate, if its procedures are marred by any defects or errors that affect its final result, and the concerned parties have been notified of that.

And the National Elections Commission specified, in the announced timetable for the electoral process, only two stages for electoral appeals. The Special Committee to respond to these appeals are considered final rulings, meaning that they may not be appealed again by any means of appeal.

It stated that each voter has the right to appeal against the candidacy of one of the other voters in the emirate to which he belongs, using the form approved by the emirate committee, according to three conditions, namely that the appeal be based on serious and acceptable reasons, and that the appeal be submitted to the emirate committee within the period specified by the committee. And that the applicant deposits an amount of 3000 dirhams as a guarantee with the National Committee, and this amount is returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favor.

While the committee devoted the second stage to appeals and objections, in favor of the candidates (whose names are included in the final lists) or their representatives, as they have the right, during the specified dates, to object to the polling and counting procedures after the voting process, as it affirmed the eligibility of each candidate to challenge the results of the voting process. And counting, using the form approved by the Emirate Committee, according to a number of conditions, the most important of which is that the appeal be based on serious reasons and specific about the polling and counting procedures, and that the appeal be submitted to the Emirate Committee within the period specified by the National Committee, with the appellant committing to depositing 3000 dirhams as an example The bail is with the National Committee, and this amount is returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favour, stressing that submitting appeals regarding polling and counting procedures does not preclude the counting committee from announcing the number of votes obtained by each candidate.