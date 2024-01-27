Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers, Anne-Christine Merholz

Press Split

Politicians at IPPEN.MEDIA use Holocaust Remembrance Day as an opportunity to ensure that the Nazi crimes are not forgotten and warn about the present.

Berlin – Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024 comes at a trying time. The Secret meeting with AfD participation caused an uproar in Germany. After the meeting in Potsdam became known, at which the worst word of the year, “remigration,” was said to have been discussed by refugees, hundreds of thousands of people across the country took to the streets in demonstrations against the rise of right-wing extremism. There was great indignation not only in Hamburg, Berlin and Munich, but also in politics.

Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024 in Germany: Special significance after the remigration scandal at secret meetings

But while the AfD downplayed the scandal over remigration and the secret meeting, which was said not to have been a secret meeting, resulted in a Weidel speaker having to resign, shows the importance of the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust in 2024.

Today's Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 27th) is once again an opportunity for demos against the right to demonstrate against right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism and the AfD's rise. Due to the current situation, members of the German Bundestag, the former candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet and the deputy president of the Bundestag Yvonne Magwas (CDU) are warning IPPEN.MEDIA that the crimes of the Nazis in the Second World War must not be forgotten.

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Germany: “Fighting hate, hate speech and anti-Semitism”

The International Day of Remembrance of the Over Six Million Victims of the Holocaust was established by the United Nations on January 27, 2005. Holocaust Remembrance Day falls on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp on January 27, 1945. In the Nazis' largest extermination camp alone, over a million people, including more than a million deported Jews, died in the gas chambers and through starvation or forced labor .

Politicians warn against right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

“Auschwitz and the Shoah are unique in human history,” warns former Prime Minister Armin Laschet IPPEN.MEDIA. “January 27th reminds us of this crime against humanity and urges us to do everything we can to never allow anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews again. After HamasThe massacre of Jews on October 7th unfortunately made it clear once again how strong anti-Semitism is still alive in Germany. This is one of the reasons why it is the responsibility of our generation to keep the memory of those murdered in the Holocaust alive,” the member of the Bundestag continued. Laschet continues with regard to today: “‘Defend the beginnings’ – today that means fighting hate speech and anti-Semitism in every form.”

Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Bundestag: “Magnificent moments of the parliamentary year”

CDU politician Yvonne Magwas also has clear words about Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Bundestag and the current situation surrounding the AfD: “Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds us of the darkest hours of our history,” emphasizes the Deputy President of the Bundestag. “Keeping the memory of the criminal Nazi regime alive is more important today than ever. In some federal states, one in three people say they want to vote for a right-wing extremist party.” In her opinion, the memorial hours in the German Bundestag “in honor of the victims of National Socialism are always one of the best moments of the parliamentary year.”

Another member of the Bundestag also takes a clear position on Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024, the rise of right-wing extremism and the increasing influence of the AfD. “We have been commemorating the victims of National Socialism every year for almost 30 years. Rarely have I felt such an act of warning to be as important as it is these days,” emphasizes SPD politician Macit Karaahmetoğlu. “Germany is now visibly threatened by a shift to the right that could take us back to the darkest times. It is all the more inspiring to see how many people have not forgotten history and are for a clear 'Never again!' take to the streets.”

Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024: “Because today the deportation of millions of people is being planned again”

Bundestag member Muhanad Al-Hanak made it equally clear on Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024: “We commemorate the barbarism, the dehumanization and the unprecedented destruction of millions of lives. We pause and fill in the sentence 'Never again!' full of humility with life. But this year is different. Because 'Never again!' is now.”

View of the gate to the former Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. © Jan Woitas/dpa/archive

The FDP politician also bows “to the victims of misanthropic ideology with a firm determination that hatred and blind anger have no place in our country.” Furthermore, he warns resolutely. “Because today the deportation of millions of people is being planned again. People are being dehumanized again. But this time we citizens are taking to the streets in hundreds of thousands.”

Holocaust Remembrance Day: “Parts of the AfD are making deportation plans in secret meetings with fascists”

That the Holocaust Remembrance Day is so relevant today Ateş Gürpinar leaves no doubt about what it is like in Germany. “It is frightening with the current relevance of this day of remembrance. While we commemorate the victims of the Nazi era, parts of the AfD are making deportation plans in secret meetings with fascists,” said the acting federal managing director of Die Linke. “At the same time, the state government in Saxony-Anhalt decides to cancel the memorial event for the victims of National Socialism due to a demonstration.”

It is precisely these current developments that move Muhanad Al-Hanak to make an urgent plea before Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Bundestag. “'We didn't know anything.' This sentence no longer has any place in our Germany. “I am touched by the strength of our democratic society,” said the FDP politician. “Our protest against anti-human politics – I would like it to be dedicated, especially on this day, to the victims of Nazi terror. You misanthropes will never win again! For the souls of millions stand with us.”