On the third day of the mega case against politician Richard de Mos and seven other suspects, the focus is on the influence of three donating real estate men. How firm was the grip on the local party and on municipal policy? “We didn’t make them big for nothing, did we?”

After discussing the controversial ties between The Hague politician Richard de Mos and the Akyol brothers of the Hague’s Zalencentrum De Opera, the court will shine its light on another business relationship between the local party and the business community on Thursday. Just as well one that, according to the Public Prosecution Service, can be interpreted as a criminal conspiracy.

The real estate connection concerns the suspects Dennis Buis, Michel Zaadhof and Edwin Jansen. The first is a large pawnbroker and founder of Nu Projectontwikkeling, the other two were on the management of the real estate company. All three are suspected of bribery and participation in a criminal organization. Dennis Buis would also benefit from a real estate deal in The Hague.

Shiny

Buis gave the local party of De Mos 20,000 euros in the run-up to the local elections that Group de Mos/Hart won for The Hague in 2018. After the elections, he transferred another 32,500 euros. Edwin Jansen, ex-manager of Anouk and former jury member of TV program Idols, also sponsored the party. In kind, then: worth about 11,000 euros, he provided hand and span services to the party: making a website and a campaign film.

There’s nothing wrong with that yet. But according to the Public Prosecution Service, the real estate men received benefits in return. And influence on municipal policy, such as the leasehold discount that is beneficial to the real estate world. This was possible because two of them helped write the election programme, contributed to the coalition agreements for the new city council and watched when the leasehold plan had to be converted into policy. The lobby for the Leyweg shopping center, a building for the band Di-Rect from The Hague and the deal for a parking garage would also not be in the hook, according to Justice. See also Journalist arrested for insulting Erdogan

Not advantaged

Richard de Mos is not impressed. That leasehold plan has been discussed with more people and groups and will benefit the entire sector. There is no question that the aldermen of Groep de Mos would have favored these three entrepreneurs, he says. “We never did anything for a fee, we always looked: what is generically good for the city?”

Did these party friends and real estate men feel the same way? The file shows that the entrepreneurs call it ‘gold’ in internal correspondence that they are so close to the fire without being visibly affiliated with the party. And that they will benefit ‘immediately’ if, for example, they manage to get the plan for the ground lease discount through, the AD revealed on Friday.

Other text exchanges are also revealing: “We didn’t make them big for nothing,” writes one of the suspicious real estate men. To which his partner and co-defendant Edwin Jansen reports: ‘Exactly, those positions are milking, to the bone’. See also Brazil, D+1 Day: Bolsonaro's silence encourages his radicals and 'Lula' opens up to the world

