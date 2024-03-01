The National Weather Service (SMN) alerts us about weather conditions in the whole country. Get ready for a day of contrasts, with showers in the east and southeast, freezing temperatures in the mountains of Northern Mexico and maximum temperatures with extreme heat In a large part of the country.

An anticyclonic circulation keeps the hot environment, especially in the northwest, north, and center. The temperatures could exceed 35°C in the west, south and southeast, including the Yucatan Peninsula, we leave you the details later.

Front No. 38 will interact with a low pressure channel, generating rains and showers in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas. In addition, isolated rains are expected in several areas.

Although daytime temperatures will rise, morning and night temperatures will remain cold. Sierras of Chihuahua and Durango could reach minimums of -10 to -5 °C with frost.

We will have minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Coahuila.

And minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, State of Mexico, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Extreme temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer. Caution on roads! In addition, strong gusts of wind could affect areas of the northern part of the Baja California Peninsula and some regions of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central.

Extreme heat today in Mexico for today March 1, 2024

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C are expected in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos (south), Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

In other regions the heat also persists with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C in Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla (southwest), State of Mexico (southwest), Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Today's climate variability requires attention. Follow the updates of the climate in DEBATE to make sure you are prepared for any conditions and remember to stay well hydrated if you live in one of the areas where the weather is worst. heat.