Home page politics

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will answer urgent questions from citizens in the RTL program “Am Tisch mit Olaf Scholz”. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Inflation, Putin’s war and its possible expansion, Germany’s energy security – Scholz is facing the questions that are currently on everyone’s mind.

Update from May 16, 8:50 p.m: Olaf Scholz (SPD) said directly to RTL ukraine war, that he had already spent many hours on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “During a site visit, it must be important that something is concretely advanced,” he said, referring to critics who accuse him of hesitation in Ukraine policy.

“It can’t just be a photo shoot,” said Scholz. “I’m not going to join a group of people doing a quick in and out photo op. But if, then it’s always about very concrete things.”

Olaf Scholz (SPD) on RTL directly on the Ukraine war: It was naïve to make yourself dependent on Russia

First report from May 16, 7:09 p.m: Cologne – Olaf Scholz (SPD) has governed Germany for a good six months and has already had to face criticism – for the promise of arms deliveries to Ukraine by some, for the period of reflection before the promise, for example by others. In the RTL format “Am Tisch mit Olaf Scholz” he will – in a pre-recorded program – answer questions from citizens about his handling of the Ukraine war, but also about all other questions. The show will air on May 16 at 10:15 p.m.

As RTL has already announced, the Chancellor said RTL direct, that it was naïve to become dependent on Russian gas. He answered in the affirmative to such a loud question and said: “Yes, we should have always put ourselves in a position to use other suppliers at any time by building the pipelines, the ports, where you can then get the gas from somewhere else.”

“At the table with Olaf Scholz”: Four questioners are invited to represent Germany’s citizens

Four guests, moderated by Pinar Atalay, will present their concerns, fears and demands to Chancellor Olaf Scholz on behalf of all citizens – and he will respond to all questions and concerns. Four guests address very different concerns and problems. The answers are eagerly awaited.

Guest on RTL Direkt: Single mother Romy will bring child poverty to the table in Germany

The first guest Romy is a single mother of four children. Because of a long-term illness, the teacher is currently dependent on Hartz IV. “I would like to represent the lobby of single parents and the group of extended families,” she announced about her invitation. You think this group is often forgotten and ignored, reports RLT Direkt. She would also like to address a problem in Germany that is not getting enough attention: “Increasing child poverty and equal educational opportunities for children”.

She would like to talk about the burdens caused by the current inflation and is thus addressing a topic that probably leaves no one in Germany untouched at the moment: “We save where we can, explore offers and go shopping together and in a targeted manner. At the end of the month there is nothing left, which means: unfortunately we can’t build any reserves or save at the moment, that’s simply not possible,” she describes her reality (and that of many Germans) in the past few months.

Olaf Scholz on RTL Direkt: Scholz is very concerned about the financial situation of the Germans

As RTL has already reported, Chancellor Olaf Scholz was concerned about the current price increases when recording. The federal government has therefore already “made several decisions in order to be able to help in the immediate situation,” said Scholz. These included the one-time payment, the immediate child supplement and the relief on electricity costs. “Nevertheless, I’m really worried that there are many who, even if they turn every cent three times, still don’t get along well,” said Scholz accordingly

When asked by the single mother Puhlmann-Gaaseidnes, Scholz added that the federal government would continue to consider the situation “and also make the necessary decisions”. But now the main thing is to get the current package through legislation quickly. There will be an accelerated legislative process for this to be completed before the summer. The relevant institutions are already prepared to pay out the money quickly.

Questions about the German course in the Ukraine war: The Ukrainian Viktoriaa is afraid of war in the “rest of Europe”

Viktoriia (32) came to Germany from Crimea when she was 16, her parents are still in the Ukraine. Above all, the project manager would like to ask Scholz about his course during the war in her home country. She is in favor of the delivery of weapons through Germany, which Chancellor Scholz has now promised, and also for the delivery of heavy weapons. “Only these can create peace, paradoxical as it may sound.” Her family in Ukraine lives between hope and fear, between enduring losses and resistance.

But her environment in Germany is also very worried. “People who have spent their whole lives in peace know that there is war in Europe and they ask themselves: How is Germany acting?” War spreads to the rest of Europe, overall there is a lot of insecurity everywhere.”

Video: Scholz also answered the questions of the Bundestag a few days ago

The next guest is 51-year-old insurance broker Philipp, who would like to see less bureaucracy and support for start-ups: “I’m worried about the middle class because they’re being milked too much, so there’s not much left. If you have a family in which both parents earn well, they still cannot afford a house in Hamburg. That used to be different. It’s difficult even in Osnabrück or Oldenburg.”

But in his opinion, the approach: “Especially in times of crisis, the state has to regulate everything” is wrong. Rather, he is convinced that the conditions for companies (entering the market) are good: “It’s a good time to think about what we missed in the past with the generic term ‘reform backlog’, which the state should have regulated long ago .” Can Olaf Scholz tell him what he wants to hear when it comes to reducing bureaucracy and promoting young companies?

Energy embargo against Russia? A skilled worker from the steel industry addresses the dangers

Another guest is Chris (56), who works as a shift supervisor at the blast furnace of a steel mill. According to his own statements, he earns quite a lot as a skilled worker, but he is concerned about the future of the steel industry: “The entire steel industry is in a state of upheaval. If we switch to an electric steelworks, I fear that the capacity will not be sufficient. Then the question arises whether it is still worthwhile for the group to produce in Eisenhüttenstadt?”

He also fears further effects from the currently discussed energy embargoes against Russia: “Our blast furnace runs on gas. No gas, no production. We supply the automotive and construction industries with our steel. There is already talk of short-time work. As a result, people here would have even less money in their pockets. So there’s a lot to do with it,” he says.

Traffic light ahead of big tasks – you can find out what the SPD, Greens and FDP are planning in our political newsletter.