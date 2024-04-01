Saeed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi) Today, until April 30, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment begins implementing Ministerial Resolution No. 50 of 2024, regarding the regulation of the fishing and marketing of “Zuraidi” and “Fresh” fish during their breeding seasons in all fishing areas in the country’s waters, during the years From 2024 to 2026.

The decision calls on all fishermen whose fishing gear includes “Zuraidi” and “Fresh” fish to take the initiative to release them into the sea again, and to take care of them to ensure their safety. The decision prohibits the marketing of these types of fish in all fish markets and stores nationwide, regardless of their source. During the specified period.

Pursuant to this decision, the decision to regulate the fishing and marketing of “captive” and “copper” fish, which was applied in previous years, will be cancelled, within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to achieve its strategic goals in preserving and sustaining fish stocks, and strengthening the food security system.