Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The first session will be held as part of the work of the second session of the Arab Parliament for the Child today, Saturday, with the attendance and participation of sixty-four members and members representing sixteen countries. The session is scheduled to be held through visual communication, in order to preserve public health for reasons of caution from the repercussions of the Corona virus, provided that It is headed by the child Kenzi Muhammad Abdullah from the Arab Republic of Egypt, as the oldest member.

The first session is held with the accession of three new Arab countries to membership in the Arab Parliament for the Child, namely the Lebanese Republic, the State of Libya and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in addition to the participation of the Kingdom of Morocco, the State of Sudan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Tunisian Republic, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Republic of Iraq, and the Republic of Djibouti, And the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of the United Arab Emirates, the State of Palestine, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait.

The themes of the first session will be devoted to discussing the topic of “innovation, the future platform”, in an effort to advance the Arab child in thought, science, culture and creativity, and to provide an environment that incubates innovation and looks to the future.

Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for Children, confirmed that the Arab countries, through their delegates of the League of States, nominated their four children, two males and two females, for membership in Parliament for this second session to continue a new phase in discussing childhood issues, during their sessions. You will hold a continuation of the previous sessions.

Al-Barout pointed out that Parliament succeeded through its members in the first session, and over the course of four sessions, in discussing issues related to childhood in systematic ways in order to reach a cultural parliamentary state that begins with childhood and continues to unlimited horizons, in addition to providing them with various necessary skills and experiences that It enables them to discuss childhood issues. Therefore, many relevant workshops have been organized to provide them with the necessary skills as representatives of the children of the Arab world.

Al-Barout explained that the Arab Parliament for Children seeks to establish a systematic practice in granting the child the right to express his opinion and be heard, as well as to participate actively to assume responsibility and prepare him to be the driving force for the completion of building his country in the future based on the International Convention on the Rights of the Child and the optional protocols attached to it, and in accordance with the objectives of the Basic Law. To create a parliament.