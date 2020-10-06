There is good news for Tata Motors. JLR’s retail sales grew 50 per cent to 1,13569 units in the second quarter compared to 74,067 units in the first quarter. However, it declined by 11.9 per cent on an annual basis. Escorts have completed the process of acquiring 2 crore shares of KAI from KBT. This is equivalent to 40% of the share capital of KAI. Majesco will consider the offer of buyback of paid-up equity shares on 8 October. Infibeam Avenues has entered into a definitive agreement with Jio Platforms and its affiliates. Investors will have a special eye on the shares of these companies today.

These stocks may stay fast

According to Momentum Indicator MACD, Wipro, RBL Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, DLF, TV18 Broadcast, Equitas Holdings, Petronet LNG, Glenmark Pharma, ITI, United Spirits, Aarti Drugs, Opto Circuits India, Mahanagar Gas , GSS Infotech, Navkar Corporation, BF Utilities, Precision Camshafts, Eveready Industries, PI Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure, Finolex Cables, HEG, BEML, Jindal Stainless, Mangalam Cement, Mukta Arts, Sangam India, Godfrey Phillips Industries, Zuari Global, Goa Carbons , Sastasundar Ventures, Bedmutha Industries, Hubtown, P&G Hygiene & Health, Kakatiya Cement Sugars and Mohota Industries are likely to gain momentum.

These stocks may fall

According to Momentum Indicator MACD, shares of Granules India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Geojit Financial, FDC, Aster DM Healthcare, Saksoft, Zydus Wellness, Oswal Agro Mills, Asahi Songwon Colors, Control Print, Digicontent, SMS Lifesciences Industries and Bhagyanagar India Can stay.

Stock market situation on monday

The stock markets gained on Monday for the third consecutive trading day due to the rise in IT and banking stocks and the major stock index Sensex closed up 277 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 86.40 points or 0.76 percent to end at 11,503.35. TCS shares rose more than seven percent. Apart from this, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank also gained momentum. On the other hand Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid and ITC closed down.

