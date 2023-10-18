“The attack on Al-Ahly Hospital must be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and around the world to work together to avoid a further dangerous escalation of the conflict,” Sunak said in a statement.

He added, “I will ensure that the United Kingdom is at the forefront of these efforts.”

The statement noted that Sunak’s Middle East tour will last for two days, during which the Prime Minister will stress that the international community must not allow “the barbaric terrorism practiced by Hamas and its disregard for human life to become an incentive to escalate the conflict in the region.”

According to the statement, Sunak will arrive in Israel early Thursday morning and will meet, in particular, with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

During his tour, Sunak is expected to stress the necessity of bringing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and enabling Britons stuck in the Strip to leave.

Sunak’s tour coincides with a visit by his Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, to Egypt, Turkey and Qatar “in the coming days,” according to Downing Street.