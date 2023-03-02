Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Today, Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, and the crew of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station, launch the longest mission for an Arab astronaut, after the launch was postponed last Monday, due to a problem related to ground systems, and the mission is scheduled to launch at 9:34. Morning UAE time, while NASA confirmed that choosing the new date is based on addressing the technical problems that caused the cancellation of the first launch.

The crew-6 mission is the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station, and was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, within the Emirates Astronaut Programme. “NASA”, the commander of the spacecraft, astronaut Warren Hoberg “NASA”, and the astronaut mission specialist Andrei Vidyaev “Roscosmos”, while the backup crew for the mission includes: astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansouri, spacecraft commander Yasmine Mogbeli “NASA”, and pilot Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov from the European Space Agency.

During the mission, Al-Neyadi will conduct a series of experiments and advanced research in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to his participation in an awareness and educational program. The International Space Agency and the 11th country in the world that sends astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and works to train and prepare them to walk in space.

Astronaut suit

Designed by SpaceX, each custom-made suit can provide a pressurized environment for all crew members on board the Dragon in atypical situations. This suit directs communications and cooling systems to the astronauts on board during a regular flight. It includes Key Features: A 3D printed space helmet, touch screen compatible gloves, flame retardant coating and hearing protection during ascent and return.

Dragon vehicle

The Dragon spacecraft is characterized by its ability to carry up to 7 passengers to and from Earth orbit and beyond, and the pressurized part of the capsule is designed to transport people and environmentally sensitive cargo, towards the base of the capsule, which are the Dragon spacecraft thrusters, which allow orbital maneuvering.

The Dragon spacecraft was designed by SpaceX from the outset to transport people and is capable of transporting both NASA astronauts and astronauts from around the world to destinations in low Earth orbit, the moon and beyond.

During its flight to the International Space Station, the Dragon vehicle performs a series of burns that gradually bring the vehicle close to the station before it performs the final docking maneuvers, followed by vestibular pressure, hatch opening, and crew entry. SpaceX’s Dragon vehicle is distinguished for its ability Dragon is able to carry up to 6,000 kg of cargo to the International Space Station and return 3,000 kg of cargo to Earth. To date, Dragon has made more than 20 trips to the station.

Astronaut food

According to scientific standards, astronauts eat liquid meals that differ in the degree of their viscosity, and according to the food systems laboratory in “NASA”, it is necessary for astronauts to take vitamin and mineral tablets regularly, and a liquid meal, along with different food dishes, even if it is not similar to food. Prepared at home, or in a natural environment.

The menu on board the International Space Station also includes appetizers such as soup and cheese, and the main meal, which includes fish, chicken or beef meat, and desserts, in addition to drinks such as tea and juices, where spaceflight meals are usually in the form of paste in tubes, and these are eaten directly and not It can be heated, or in the form of canned food containing food in a coherent form or in a dried form to which water is added, and it can be heated in special equipment for a period ranging between 5 and 7 minutes. It was previously provided as part of the mission of Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut to reach the International Space Station.