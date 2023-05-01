Genoa – «The team is doing well, there are some situations to evaluate in the last training session before leaving for Bolzano. I hope to have them all one hundred percent». On the eve of the match against Sudtirol, Alberto Gilardino he’s grappling with a couple of training concerns. The Piedmontese coach is waiting for positive news from Badelj and Vogliacco. Yesterday afternoon the Croatian director supported the finishing touches with his companions, leaving behind the aftermath of the previous day’s flu. Barring surprises, he will hold the reins of midfield at the Druso stadium. A few problems, however, for Vogliacco, for which a decisive test is expected in the next few hours, even if the premises are encouraging. The hope is that he will recover in extremis in order to have him available against Sudtirol. But if there is an excellent chance for the Croatian to see him on the pitch from 1′, there are some more doubts for the centre-back. There is also the possibility to see a different solution. Therefore, the possibility arises that Mimmo Criscito will retreat in defense alongside Bani e Dragusin, with Frendrup who in that case would play right-back and Sabelli the left. Nor would it be the first time that Gilardino has resorted to this solution. There is a fairly recent precedent: against Perugia in Marassi Vogliacco was missing due to disqualification and Bani, Dragusin and Criscito played in defense with Frendrup and Sabelli on the flanks. Among other things, the Dane broke the deadlock with a good header from a cross by Sabelli.

In short, Gila is thinking about it but it is not even excluded that in the end Vulgar grit your teeth and take your place in central defence. The impression is that the doubts will be resolved only close to the race. Certainly, as Gilardino recalled yesterday in the press conference, no calculations will be made on the cautions in view of the next match against Ascoli. In Genoa there are 5 players at risk of disqualification: Sturaro, Badelj, Strootman, Aramu and Gudmundsson. The top three are the holders of the median. «I live everyday life a lot and the moment tells me that I have to think about tomorrow’s match. I will try to field who is in the best conditions and who from a technical-tactical point of view will be able to give me guarantees», recalled Gila who therefore seems intent on fielding the 11 type with Sturaro, Badelj and Strootman in midfield and the Gudmundsson couple- Queue in attack.

Sudtirol is preparing for the match which will in any case make history. Thus coach Bisoli: «These are the matches that the players and the teams aspire to play: we play in a sold out stadium against one of the strongest teams in the tournament. The team is highly motivated, no further stimuli are needed. Right now I’m rediscovering my Südtirol, eager to fight and to impose one’s ideas. There is great enthusiasm, for which I am confident».