Yesterday saw the stock market rally for the 10th consecutive day. Financial stocks were the reason for the rise on Wednesday. The Sensex ended 169.23 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 40,794.74 at the end of trading. Similarly, the Nifty also rose 36.55 points, or 0.31 percent, to 11,971.05 points. Banking and finance shares witnessed excellent gains on Wednesday. At the same time, the rupee rose four paise to close at 73.31 against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market. Now the question is how will the day be for the stock market and which stocks will benefit and where will be the loss.

US market sprung from tech stocks



US stock markets saw a boom on Wednesday. The Dow Jones saw a gain of 55.65 points, while the S&P 500 saw a gain of 11.65 points. The Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 62.71 points.

These stocks like Bajaj Finance can be seen rising



Today in the stock market JSW Energy, Bajaj Finance, Quick Heal Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion, MTNL, Bombay Dyeing, Info Edge (India), Anjani Portland, RattanIndia Infra, Bank of Maharashtra, Prestige Estates, Balaji Amines, KEI Industries, Ajmera Realty , IIFL Securities, Sarda Energy, Godawari Power, Gulshan Polyols, Rane Holdings, Electrotherm, KSB, Arihant Superstructures, Agro Tech Foods, Revathi Equipment and Naga Dhunseri Group are likely to pick up. In such a situation, you can earn profits by investing money in these stocks.

These stocks can be seen falling!



Today Apollo Tires, Glenmark Pharma, Biocon, Marksans Pharma, Aarti Drugs, Trent, Manali Petrochem, Raymond, Globus Spirits, Intellect Design, Venky’s (India), Religare Enterprises, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Skipper, Gokaldas Exports, GFL, Vertoz Advertising, Vinyl Buy stocks like Chemicals, Linde India, Mangalam Drugs, Emkay Global, Aries Agro, Kabra Extrusion, Kingfa Science, Federal-Mogul Goetze and Zenith Exports, as it is expected to see a downward trend today. In such a situation, these shares may prove to be a loss deal for you.

Shopping can be seen in these stocks



Some stocks touched their 52-week high on Wednesday. Today, buying in these stocks can be seen. These shares are Info Edge, SBI Card, Persistent Systems, Mphasis and JK Cement, which people would like to buy today.

Selling in shares like Coal India



On Wednesday, stocks such as Coal India, Borosil, Khandwala Securities, Mittal Life Style and Sumit Woods touched their 52-week lows, leading to a sell-off in these stocks.