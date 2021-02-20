Karl Lauterbach often speaks out in the corona pandemic. The SPD health expert gets a lot of hatred online. In the ZDF satirical program “Today Show” he answered some of the hate tweets – with humor.

D.he SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach read out and answered tweets directed against him on the ZDF satirical program “Heute-Show”. In the Corona crisis, he reports particularly frequently with suggestions and demands and is therefore in the crossfire of criticism. He often warned not to loosen corona restrictions too quickly and too much.

In the “Today Show” on Friday, the 57-year-old read some of the posts addressed to him and then commented on them. “Why is he still running around freely?” He intoned monotonously.

Then Lauterbach looked into the camera and answered with a serious face: “In fact, I have largely restricted my social contacts. But there is a rumor that the only remaining social contact would be Markus Lanz – it is a bit more broadly positioned after all. In fact, Lautbach was the most frequent guest on the public broadcasters’ panel discussions in 2020.

“One or the other could soon be a corpse”

Lauterbach read out the next tweet: “Can’t even someone clear away the crack corpse?” A user asked, to which the SPD politician replied: “Well, first of all: Here I am, I’m not a corpse. I’m still on the way. But the one or the other who does not get vaccinated here could soon be a corpse – with or without crack consumption. ”

Lauterbach had said last week that despite the threats against him, he would continue to be a loud part of the Corona debate. “I don’t intend to be intimidated. These people will not silence me, ”he told the“ editorial network Germany ”.

Last Sunday Lauterbach tweeted: “Another wave of hatred is rolling over me on the Internet, with death threats and insults that are hard to take. Again and again calls for violence. ”When asked how he explained the increase in hatred, Lauterbach said:“ These people are extremely frustrated and angry. They expected life to return to normal quickly thanks to the vaccinations and the coming spring. “