This Italian actress and model, among the most popular of the moment, reveals who he was from “small“. We didn’t get the wrong adjective, because we are talking about a beautiful child who, growing up, realized he was trapped in a body he no longer recognized. And so she decided to change sex and become a woman. Telling his story in an autobiographical book.

Vittoria Schisano he was a child once. His name was Giuseppe and he was simply adorable. But he was trapped in a wrong body, which he didn’t feel at all. So she decided to embark on a transition path to become the woman we know today.

The Neapolitan actress told her entire story in the 180-page book entitled “The Victory that no one knows“. Hosted by Barbara D’Urso, the interpreter told her story during the interview. The meeting with Alessandro Cecchi Paone when he was still a man was also fundamental: he made her understand that he was a woman.

There life of the model it has changed since that day. His life had finally become like the one he had always dreamed of. And today the book has become a revenge, to tell the whole world who he really is.

It is a book written for women because only now that I am a full-fledged woman do I feel that I am strong, and that I have the attributes.

These are Vittoria’s words on the book published by Sperling & Kupfer.

Source Instagram michelasdiary

The Italian actress and model tells the whole world

Many men feel intimidated by me. However, after having made it clear with my eyes that I am interested, I do not go ahead: I am the woman, the man is you.

Vittoria doesn’t like being called transgender: