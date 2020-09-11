On Thursday, Reliance Industries shares saw a spectacular jump. Reliance shares climbed around 7 per cent. In the stock market, falling for two days, the Sensex gained 646 points, while the Nifty closed at 11,449.25 points with a gain of 171.25 points or 1.52 percent. Thursday’s day proved to be good for the stock market because of Reliance, but it will be interesting to see what will happen to the stock market today. By the way, the shares of Reliance can be seen even today, because there has been a news of speculation that Reliance may sell 40 per cent of its retail business to Amazon. If this happens, it will be the largest disinvestment deal ever.

US market collapses as tech stocks fall



On Thursday, the decline in tech stocks led to a decline in the US market. The Dow Jones dropped by around 73 points, while the S&P 500 dropped marginally by about 7.8 points. Nasdaq Composite also recorded a decline of 9.59 points.

These shares, including Reliance, can show speed



Today, all the shares including Reliance in the stock market can see a sharp trend. These include Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum, Wipro, Asian Paints, HDFC Life Insurance, Genus Power Infra, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Consumer, Indo Count Industries, Compuage Infocom, CreditAccess Grameen, Gallantt Metal, Coral India Finance, The United Nilgiri, Automotive Stampings, Shares such as TCI Developers, MRO-TEK Realty and Asian Hotels (West) are included. Today, by investing money in these stocks, you can earn strong profits.

Sensex rises by 646 points; Reliance shares surge

These stocks can be seen falling



Today, the stock market can see a downward trend in stocks like InterGlobe Aviation, Sadbhav Engineering, Nippon LifeAM, Timken India, Astral Poly Technik, Commercial Engineers, TV Today Network, TTK Prestige, Wendt India and Orient Press. There is a need to stay away from these stocks today.

These shares, including Reliance, will be seen in shopping



Several stocks have touched their 52-week high in Thursday trading. Among these stocks were RIL (PP), RIL, Adani Gas, Hathway Cable and Asian Paints. These stocks can be seen today as investors will want to invest in such strong stocks.

Stocks that can be sold today



Today, there may be selling pressure in the stock of Max India. This is because the stock touched a 52-week low on Thursday. Let me tell you that the stock touched a 52-week low of yesterday.