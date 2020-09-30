After a two-day rally, the stock markets closed yesterday with a slight fall on Tuesday. After rising more than 254 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex saw a fall and closed 8.41 points or 0.02 percent down at 37,973.22. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 5.15 points or 0.05 percent at 11,222.40. ONGC saw the biggest drop of three percent in the Sensex. The entire day of Tuesday was very volatile, but closed with a fall. In such a situation, investors are also worried about today’s business. Let’s know how the stock market will be today.

How was America market



The main stock markets of America saw an increase. The Dow Jones climbed 5.12 points to 27,589.18, while the S&P 500 registered a gain of 4.51 points. At the same time, Nasdaq Composite climbed nearly 11 points to climb above the level of 11,129.

Finance and auto stocks may see rise



Today in the stock market Himadri Specialty, Manappuram Finance, Biocon, Apollo Tires, Arvind, Exide Industries, Tata Chemicals, Muthoot Finance, Phillips Carbon, Hero MotoCorp, Meghmani Organics, TVS Motor, Welspun India, Bata India, Shalby, Eicher Motors, ACC , Praj Industries, Info Edge (India), UltraTech Cement, Gujarat Gas, Ceat, Britannia Industries, Tin Plate, Sagardeep Alloys, Nahar Poly Films, Vardhman Polytex, Worth Peripherals, Welspun Investments, Lyka Labs, NBI Industrial, GRP and Zodiac JRD Shares such as MKJ can be seen to be bullish. You can earn good profits by investing money in these stocks.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO subscribed twice on first day

A downward trend can be seen in these stocks



Today, if you are thinking of trading or investing in the stock market, then invest a little more carefully. Today these shares can harm you. These include shares such as Berger Paints, L&T Technology Services, MSTC, Mastek, Panacea Biotec, Manaksia Steels, Hercules Hoists, Oriental Aromatics, Elgi Rubber, Bhagyanagar India, Hester Biosciences, Asian Hotels (West) and Aarvi Encon.

Today these stocks can be seen



Today, some stocks in the stock market can be seen to be great purchases. These stocks include Adani Green Energy, Ruchi Soya Industries, Persistent Systems, APL Apollo Tube and Mindtree. Indeed, on Tuesday, these stocks touched their 52-week high.

Sell ​​pressure can be seen on these stocks



Shares of Laurus Labs, Mittal LifeStyle, S&S Power Switchgears, Shree Ram Proteins and Tirupati Forge touched their 52-week lows on Tuesday, due to which selling pressure could be seen on these stocks today.