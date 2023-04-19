Private schools in the Northern Emirates have informed students’ families that today, Wednesday, is considered a holiday within the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, in order to alleviate the burden of students who attend in very small numbers, not exceeding three to four students in each semester, and to reduce the operational cost of buses that go out to bring students and return. It is empty except for one or two students, and the schools considered Wednesday a holiday due to the absence of students collectively at the beginning of the current third semester.

Officials in private schools stated that with the beginning of the third semester, the schools witnessed a mass absence of students in the classrooms, despite the exit of school buses to all regions to bring students, as the drivers waited for long periods in front of their homes and called their families in order to inform them to get off, but the Some apologized, others did not answer the phone, and the rest of the students did not get off the buses at all, and the number of students attending the classes did not exceed three to four students, and some classes witnessed the presence of one student, and those who came in the vehicles of their families.

They added that the third semester was scheduled to continue from Monday to Wednesday before the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and that due to the continued absence of students and the reduction of the operational cost of school buses that leave and return empty of students, it was decided to consider Wednesday as a holiday within the blessed Eid al-Fitr holiday. Inform the students’ families of this by sending the electronic weekly plan.

They pointed out that the schools carried out, during the past Monday and Tuesday, activities for students who attended the classes through drawing, competitions, and reviewing the lessons of the second semester, without explaining any new lessons and curricula from the third semester, as teachers could not explain the lessons and curricula to three students in semester and depriving the rest of the students who are absent from classes.

They pointed out that explaining the lessons and curricula of the third semester to any student, even if the number is small, means re-explaining the lessons again with the return of school hours after the Eid vacation.

She stated that the mass absence of students before the Eid al-Fitr holiday caused a delay in the third semester of classes for a whole week, and obligated schools to re-establish study plans again.