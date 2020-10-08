Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a mass movement from Thursday on how to move the country forward, keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, cold weather and the state of the economy and taking all measures to defend against Corona. A release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that Prime Minister Modi will start this campaign through a tweet.Addressing reporters after the Union Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the only weapon to guard against Corona is to wear masks, observe social distance and wash hands. He said that following this principle, a campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be started. He said, in Corona era, caution is needed not to be afraid. Public awareness campaign will be launched to spread this message to the masses. Masks without medicine and vaccine, a safe distance of two yards, washing hands are the protective shield.

We will give information about what precautions to take during cold days

He said that banner posters would be put up at all the places of public contact for the campaign of public awareness. Javadekar said that cold days are coming and people should be cautious during cold days and a mass movement will start about it from tomorrow. He said, banners, posters and stickers will be installed at all the places of contact with the people. Whether it is an airport or a bus station. Be it auto rickshaw or metro or petrol pump. School-college, anganwadi market or police station. Wherever people go for work, a public consciousness campaign will take place in all such places.

More than 67 lakh cases in the country

Let us know that the number of patients of Kovid-19 in India increased to 67.57 lakh with 72,049 new cases on Wednesday, while 57 lakh 44 thousand 693 people have become infection-free so far. The national average rate of recovery has been 85.02 percent.

