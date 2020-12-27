Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today in his radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 pm on Sunday. PM Modi is scheduled to address the country for the 72nd time through this program, although this is the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ event this year. It is possible that through this program, PM Modi will also give some message to the farmers who are protesting against the agricultural laws across the country.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet on Saturday that soon after the Hindi telecast, All India Radio will broadcast this program in regional languages. In last month’s edition, PM Modi had emphasized on a strong alumni network and appealed to all educational institutions to adopt some innovative ways to keep their alumni connected with the institute, providing creative platforms. He had said that this strong network is necessary not only for universities or big colleges but also for the schools in our village.

Farmers will oppose the program

Leaders of various farmers’ organizations said in a press conference held in Male office on Saturday that farmers will beat the plate all over the country during Prime Minister Modi’s’ Mann ki Baat ‘and continue to agitate till the demands of the Constitution are read out on January 1 Will resolve