Among the great additions to the Xbox Game Pass catalog we find the launch of People Can Fly, Outriders. Subscribers to the Xbox console service will be able to play this cooperative shooter from day one without having to face additional expense. As confirmed long ago, Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass today but you have to wait to play.

And this is because, despite the fact that it can begin to be installed, its execution is subject to the start-up of the servers. In recent days we have seen that it has been reported that the launch of the game will not take place as it is released in April, but that we must wait patiently at 6:00 p.m. CEST to be able to play it.

Square Enix and People Can Fly present OUTRIDERS, a 1-3 player drop-in drop-out cooperative shooter set in an original, dark and wild sci-fi universe.

The point is, to be able to play from the first minute it is important to be able to install the game properly. Microsoft’s digital store already offers the option to download Outriders for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers from Xbox. Just have to go to product page and the option to install on your devices will appear. A pre-download that has been enabled for several days in the case of Xbox users, but that many may have waited until the last minute.

And that moment can be now, well Outriders is coming to Xbox Game Pass today, although you have to wait to play until the time set by People Can Fly. A game that will offer support to both the Xbox One version, ensuring that it will perform without problems, as well as the improved version of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which we could already see during that demo that they enabled a few weeks ago.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Outriders It hits all confirmed platforms today, from Xbox and Playstation consoles to PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers on console can download and enjoy the game at no additional cost.