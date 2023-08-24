Today on TV | Touching documentary about singer Sinead O’Connor and a fascinating look at microchip manufacturing giant Taiwan

Exciting document Nothing Compares: Sinéad O’Connor (2022) looks at the Irish singer with new eyes after his sudden death. Sinéad O’Connor died 26.7. 2023 in London at the age of 56. His cause of death is not yet known. More than 3,000 people came to see the woman on her final journey in Bray, Ireland.

The Irishman became an admired and rejected singer, for whom music was a way to cleanse himself of the horrors of his childhood. At the age of eight, O’Connor looked at the light reflecting from his home in the evening darkness. The mother forced her child to live outside in a shed and wouldn’t let him in for weeks. The girl tried in vain to cry and scream to get warm to her home.

Due to a traumatic experience, O’Connor hated twilight and darkness. In the documentary, the singer talks about his violent childhood alongside his deeply religious mother.

He created an escape with his song.

– My mother was a beast that I could calm with my voice. I used my voice to put the beast to sleep.

O’Connor didn’t want to be a pop star. He just drifted into it because music was therapy for him.

– I just wanted to scream.

In the orphanage O’Connor, who spent his youth, started his career in the band Ton Ton Macoute. by Ensign Records Nigel Grainge and Chris Hill arrived in Dublin to see the band play in 1985.

– Half a year later, my mother died very selfishly (in a car accident), and months after that I got a call from Nigel and Chris, who invited me to London to do a demo.

The first disc The Lion and the Cobra was scheduled for release in 1987. Bandmate Mike Clowes says that the record company wanted to turn their promise into a musical product. O’Connor did not want:

– They wanted me to grow my hair long, wear short skirts, high heels, make-up and write songs that don’t challenge anyone. I come from a country where there are riots because of songs and plays, and that’s the job of art.

The woman ended up with something that she is known for besides her music. O’Connor called his friend of Clodagh Latimer to the place.

– He told me to peek through the mailbox because he said he had done something for which I would kill him, Latimer said.

O’Connor had shaved his head completely bald.

The singer started expecting a child from her band’s drummer of John Reynolds with. The record company was not happy, but tried to force O’Connor to have an abortion because of the expensive record.

– That was the last trick. I was up to my ears with the record company. I didn’t want any man telling me what I could and couldn’t do.

O’Connor’s leading the way was that she had the strength to speak out for women’s rights, abortion and religious victims. Scandals followed the unapologetic pioneer.

His most famous song Nothing Compares 2 U’s O’Connor recorded in 1990. It is Prince’s cover song written by The music video is built on the bambi-eyed O’Connor’s hypnotic gaze.

At the end, tears rolled down the singer’s cheeks.

– If you don’t identify with the song, you can’t sing it. I didn’t know I would start crying while singing because I didn’t cry in the studio either. Whenever I sing a song, I think of my mother.

– It took me 25 years to stop crying. I believe that in my subconscious I still think about that little girl outside in the yard.

Nothing Compares: Sinéad O’Connor (2022), Yle Theme & Fem to 23.8. at 11:23 p.m.

According to experts, China produces mid-level and lower-end chips, while Taiwan produces 30 percent of the world’s microchips.

Controversy over microchips

China’s Taiwan, located in the armpit, is a superpower in microchip production: it produces 30 percent of the world’s microchips. For the same reason, it is a significant gambler on the game board of world politics – or a pawn, depending on one’s point of view.

Taiwan’s rise to the king of semiconductor production has taken place over the course of decades. The development was partly made possible by the fact that Western countries outsourced microchip production to lower-cost Asia. At the same time, an awkward dependency relationship with Asia has emerged.

Now the consequences have also been awakened in Europe and the United States. But is it too late? That’s what a thorough one asks Outside line-document Controversy over microchips (Chip War, France 2023).

Specially In 40 years, the Taiwanese company TSMC has developed into a force that could paralyze the whole world if it wanted to. It produces no less than 90 percent of the most advanced microprocessors. They are needed in many kinds of gadgets in the ever-digitalizing world, for example in Apple smartphones.

– TSMC is the only company in the world whose products each of us uses. There are no others. Everyone needs air – and TSMC, jokes the CEO of graphics technology company Nvidia Jen-Hsun Huang.

The documentary shows fascinatingly and on the other hand how inextricably geopolitics is connected to industry and the world economy, and how the control of certain resources also means control of many other types.

The West’s worst fear is that China will try to take over Taiwan’s microchip production.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

Outside line: Controversy about microchips, TV1 on Thursday 24.8. at 22:35.