Today on TV | Tonight’s episode of the Masterchef Suomi: Professionals program is dedicated to the memory of chef Antti Lukkari

Just a few months before his death, Antti Lukkari was a guest in the Masterchef Suomi: Professionals series.

Valued cook Antti Lukkari passed away last January at the age of 29 from blood poisoning in the Philippines.

Just a few months before his death, Lukkari visited Masterchef Finland: Professionals in the filming of the series. The episode airs tonight.

The shocking death caused the production to consider the fate of the episode.

“Inevitably, there was a discussion about the episode when we heard the sad news about Antti’s passing. However, it seemed clear almost immediately that this episode should be presented and dedicated to Anti’s memory”, producer Mei Hari says.

We talked with those close to us about presenting the episode. The loved ones have also been able to see the episode in advance, and they gave their consent to it.

Lukkari was wanted in the program because of his international class top professionalism.

“The filming went well, and it was wonderful to watch Antti’s professionalism in the studio. It was an honor to have Antti as a guest. Naturally, we are all shocked and saddened by Anti’s passing,” the producer explains.

The episode starts with a black picture that says “In memory of Antti Lukkari”. The episode focuses on the pressure task.

“Today, we judges were supposed to stick the knobs in the southeast and test how hard your head really is,” begins the judge Kape Ahinen.

“Let’s welcome a man who has put himself on the world map from Kotka. Been involved in two restaurants achieving three different Michelin stars. Cooked in Sweden, Denmark, also participated in Bocuse d’Or competitions. Antti Lukkari, the kitchen manager of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Frantzén, Henri Alen presents.

The arrival of the guest judge delights the crowd.

“I have been following Antti Lukkari’s work for years. This is a very skilled guy. I immediately recognize who comes from there”, says the 26-year-old chef Adele Kinnunen.

The task chosen by Lukkari for the competitors is far from easy.

Competitors have to conjure up four meringue roses with diplomatic cream – a dish she herself once spent hundreds of hours learning. The worst mistake in making it is if the meringue is underwhipped or doesn’t go into the oven in time enough.

“Everything always comes from the heart. It’s worth starting from there, i.e. from the center,” advises Lukkari.

Lukkari says that unyieldingness guided what he did.

“We start from attitude and belief in what we do. Now, if you ever make a mistake that is not allowed, then you just have to forget it and never do it again. This (work) requires that kind of persistence.”

Lukkari was on vacation with his female friend when his life ended tragically. A female friend said on Instagram that the couple urgently went to the emergency room when Lukkari was severely dehydrated and had a fever of 39 degrees. He threw up and was in a completely confused state.

“The doctors later found out that he had three strains of food-borne bacteria, one of which was E. coli. It had spread quickly into his blood and caused septic shock,” the female friend wrote.

Masterchef Finland: Professionals, MTV3 at 20:00 & MTV Katsomo.

A murder mystery series with an entertaining recipe

Reporters Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Jessie (Kylie Fisher) solve crimes with detective Khaya Meyer (Tony Kgoroge).

Translation name Murder with all the spices describes TV1’s new afternoon series Recipes for Love and Murder.

There will indeed be bloodshed and delicious food, and the term “all the spices” covers a series of genres, from sitcoms to shark romances and from intimate partner violence to gunfight farce.

The entertainment recipe that pops up suddenly will find its friends if you get used to the spectrum of flavors.

Starring Maria Purvis (Maria Doyle Kennedy), the food editor of a local South African newspaper, is ordered to deliver the interpersonal column.

The character comes from Scotland and the actor himself from Ireland. As a youngster, Kennedy played one of the backing singers in a cult musical film The Commitmentsand the career can accommodate both records and big roles in TV and film productions.

As a friend of Purvis and the young dynamo of the magazine, there is the energetic reporter in every field Jessie September (Kylie Fisher).

Women are strong actors in the series, even in supporting roles, and their help is needed by men other than regular police officers.

The ten-part series sets a continuous murder mystery with lighter side themes.

Along with readers sending letters to the magazine’s column in the old-fashioned way, interpersonal problems are encountered, for the solution of which we rely on recipes from Purvis’s home kitchen.

A master chef must have helped in preparing them, but a nutritionist has hardly been allowed to make the recipes healthy.

The series is based on Sally Andrew’s to novels.

Arto Pajukallio

Murder with all the spices, 1/10, TV1 at 17:10 & Yle Areena.